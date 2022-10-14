Tesla Phone Expected Price and Specifications: Here You Know All Latest Updates!

It has been speculated that Tesla, which has already achieved extraordinary success in the fields of automobile manufacturing and space exploration, could soon enter the market for mobile devices such as smartphones. There have been rumors that Tesla is planning to release its first smartphone in the month of December 2022.

The Tesla Pi Phone has been the subject of much speculation, despite the fact that the relevant firm has not yet issued a statement on the matter. We have compiled a list of some of the features and technical specifications of the phone that is anticipated to be released in December of the previous year.

Details About the Tesla Pi Phone (Expected)

Display:

The OLED screen on the Tesla Pi Phone should be 6.7 inches and have a resolution of 1284 x 2778 pixels. The refresh rate of the Pi Phone is 120 Hz, and it is said to have 458 PPI.

The device will be protected by oleophobic coating and glass that can’t be scratched.

Performance:

It is said that Tesla made its own chipset for the Tesla Pi Phone, which it calls the Tesla processor. Tesla’s GPU was its own Tesla GPU. NVMe is the type of storage used in the Pi phone.

Connectivity:

It is thought that the Tesla Pi Phone will have Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e with two bands. It will also support GPS with A-GPS and GLONASS and connect to Bluetooth with version 5.2, A2DP, and LE.

Cameras:

Tesla Pi phones will have a triple-camera setup on the back, and each of the three cameras will have a 50MP resolution. There might be Dual-pixel PDAF, Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama), ProRes, Cinematic mode, and stereo sound recording on the cameras. On the front of the phone, there will be one 40 MP camera with a punch hole. It has things like gyro-EIS and HDR.

Design:

The Tesla Pi Phone will be 156.8 inches tall, 72.1 inches wide, and 7.6 inches thick. It is 202 Grams in weight.

Battery:

There aren’t many details about the Pi Phone’s battery, but it is likely to have a 5000 mAh capacity.

Price of the Tesla Pi Phone (Expected)

The Tech Outlook says that the price of the Tesla phone will likely be between Rs 70,000 and Rs 80,000.

Tesla Model Pi Security

We said that the smartphone would be able to connect to the Internet through Starlink. This is enough information for us to judge how safe the Tesla Model Pi is. Last year, Elon Musk put out Starlink, which is an Internet that works through satellites.

This project is still in the testing phase, so the network is only available in a few places right now. Elon Musk wants to make the network available all over the world in 2021. But experts have found a problem with the Starlink satellite Internet system: it’s easy for hackers to steal Starlink data.

Elon Musk said that the company had made its own protocol for encrypting user data and would use end-to-end encryption. He thinks that these two things will make people feel safe.

But the hackers from Turla were able to stop the traffic. They used a method of hacking satellite channels that used the DVB-S standard. After that, they started attacks by putting bad programs on the channels.

If you want to buy a smartphone and connect it to Starlink, you need better security. For example, you can use a VPN that doesn’t keep logs. Experts say that there are a lot of VPN benefits. Here are a few examples:

The ability to look at websites without giving your name.

A real IP is encrypted.

Blocking harmful ads.

Safety of connecting to the Internet for free.

You can also use antivirus software and turn off the GPS on your phone. Elon Musk, a billionaire and genius who works for Tesla, had an idea that is very different from smartphones today.

This is clear from how the phone looks and what it can do. But it would be a good idea to use software and hardware encryption to protect users from hacking. We hope that Elon Musk will think about this problem and improve the idea.

Conclusion

