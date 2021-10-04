Tenet 2 | Why Christopher Nolan Movie Needs A Sequel Now ?

There’s no filmmaker quite like Christopher Nolan. Throughout his career, the writer/director has redefined the action genre in a lot of ways because he spins away from the expected and doesn’t seem to be afraid of risky moves.

In a lot of ways, Nolan’s latest movie, Tenet, is a culmination of many of his trademarks, between its complex discussion of the concept of time, big-budget action set pieces and Michael Caine showing up, of course.

But for the first time, I think Tenet calls for a sequel from Nolan.

Tenet is a 2020 science fiction action thriller film written and directed by Christopher Nolan, who produced it with Emma Thomas. A co-production between the United Kingdom and the United States, it stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh. The film follows a secret agent who learns to manipulate the flow of time to prevent an attack from the future that threatens to annihilate the present world.

Nolan took more than five years to write the screenplay after deliberating about Tenet‘s central ideas for over a decade. Pre-production began in late 2018, casting took place in March 2019, and principal photography lasted six months, from May to November, in Denmark, Estonia, India, Italy, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema shot on 65 mm film and IMAX. Over one hundred vessels and thousands of extras were used.

Scientific accuracy

The film’s plot revolves around reversing the entropy of things and people, resulting in time reversibility.

Tenet makes reference to physics concepts including annihilation, the second law of thermodynamics, Maxwell’s demon, the grandfather paradox, and Feynman and Wheeler’s notion of a one-electron universe, but Christopher Nolan stated in the film’s press notes: “we’re not going to make any case for this being scientifically accurate”

Tent 2 ExpectedCast

John David Washington as the Protagonist, a CIA agent

Robert Pattinson as Neil, the Protagonist’s handle

Elizabeth Debicki as Katherine “Kat” Barton,an art appraiser and Sator’s estranged wife

Dimple Kapadia as Priya Singh, an arms trafficker

Michael Caine as Sir Michael Crosby, a British Intelligence officer

Kenneth Branagh as Andrei Sator, a Russian oligarch who communicates with the future

Martin Donovan as Fay, the Protagonist's CIA boss

Fiona Dourif as Wheeler, leader of Blue Team

Yuri Kolokolnikov as Volkov, Sator’s bodyguard

Himesh Patel as Mahir, a fixer

Clémence Poésy as Barbara, a scientist

Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Ives, a military commander

Denzil Smith as Sanjay Singh, Priya’s husband

Tenet Plot And Why Does It Call For Sequel?

Tenet stars John David Washington as the enigmatically named The Protagonist alongside partner Robert Pattinson who is employed by a mysterious clandestine organization to help avert World War III and save the world.

The Protagonist is given just one word, “Tenet” and sets about uncovering the mystery that could lead to the apocalypse. Along the way, the central pair meet a typically starry cast, including Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Caine, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Dimple Kapadia and clash with terrorists, mysterious bad guys, and a pantomime villain in the form of Kenneth Branagh’s idiosyncratic oligarch Sator.

With Tenet now out and Nolan fans always clamoring for more of his special brand of high-concept, imagination rich film-making, the question now is whether he will make a direct follow-up. There’s definitely the opportunity there to build on the movie’s universe, it will just come down to whether Nolan and the studio decide to go further.

As “Tenet” continues to slowly build an audience in the U.S. (the film’s domestic box office stands at $36 million after three weekends), leading star John David Washington is already looking ahead to the next installment.

While neither Warner Bros. nor Christopher Nolan have announced plans to develop a “Tenet 2,” Washington tells Esquire he’s ready for more big-budget espionage action and says “Tenet” ends with the perfect set-up for a sequel.

In my mind, that’s a yes!” he said. “We will be doing this again, we’ll see you in a couple of years.” But don’t get too excited, Tenetheads—Washington was quick to acknowledge that this could just be wishful thinking on his part. “In reality, I don’t know,” he continued.

“Chris does what he wants. Maybe he has something that he’s developed for years that he wants to do next, maybe he’s been inspired by something else he sees and wants to do that, I don’t know. I hope we get to do it again, I hope we get to explore more, because I think we found something really unique.”

Or maybe they’ve already filmed the Tenet sequel and that movie actually was released already and we’ll see it sometime in the future