Taylor Swift’s New Song ‘Carolina’ Is Haunting

Taylor Swift’s new single, “Blank Space,” is now here!

A mournful ballad called “Carolina” from the upcoming film Where the Crawdads Sing was released by Taylor Swift on Friday, three months after the song was first heard in the film’s trailer, which stars Daisy Edgar-Jones.

She Refuses to Attend to School

In “Carolina,” Swift, 32, sings about sneaking around several locales without being spotted, which is reminiscent of the film’s narrative and was written by Swift and produced by regular collaborator Aaron Dessner.

Swift croons, “Into the mist, into the clouds / No, you didn’t see me here” on the soundtrack cut. In the words of Carolina, “They’ll put on a festival, and I’ll make it count.”

Where the Crawdads Sing is based on Delia Owens’ best-selling 2018 novel, which follows Kya (Edgar-Jones, 23) as she grows up in the North Carolina marshes after her family abandons her as a child. A local lad becomes her first love after she refuses to attend to school, teaching herself about nature and learning to read from him. Kya is a best-selling author of nature almanacks because she has a profound grasp of the environment she grew up in.

Trailer’s Voiceover near the Midpoint

Harris Dickinson is the town’s sex symbol and Kya falls for him, but their romance quickly turns sour when she is suspected of killing him and is put on trial for his murder.

‘Being chased’ was a whole new ballgame,’ Kya explains in the trailer’s voiceover near the midpoint.

Sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter and never miss a story, from juicy celebrity news to intriguing human-interest articles.

Swift hailed the debut of the trailer for the film with an Instagram post in which she shared the video and confessed that she “got utterly lost in” the book years ago when she “read it.

The Summer I Turned Pretty

In 2014, the singer-songwriter of “All Too Well” released “This Love (Taylor’s Version),” which was a re-recorded version of the 2014 ballad from her 1989 album and was featured in the trailer for Amazon Prime Video’s coming-of-age series The Summer I Turned Pretty. “Carolina” is her first release since “This Love (Taylor’s Version)”

Taylor John Smith, David Strathairn, and Olivia Newman star in Olivia Newman’s Where the Crawdads Sing, which hits theatres on July 15th.

Finally, the wait is finally over. Finally, after more than three months of teasing, Taylor Swift has finally released the whole song she wrote for the Where the Crawdads Sing soundtrack.

Ahead of its debut on Friday (June 24), “Carolina” has been making its way to the public in parts and pieces through numerous trailers. Kya Jones’ character, who was abandoned by her parents and later convicted of murdering a young guy she was romantically involved with, embodies Swift’s nature-inspired lyrics….

The 32-year-old pop star’s breathy lower register floats above a huge web of acoustic instruments in “Carolina,” her song about being lost in the mist and clouds. “I’m going to build a fist, and I’m going to use it.”

Only Carolina Knows These Secrets

She subsequently sings, “There are places I will never, ever go.” Only Carolina knows these secrets.

After reading Delia Owens’ debut novel Where the Crawdads Sing, which served as inspiration for the film, Swift wrote a song called “Carolina,” which she shared on Instagram in March. It was “Where the Crawdads Sing” that enthralled the pop singer when she read it years ago. Once I learned that a film starring Daisy Jones and produced by Reese Witherspoon was in the works, I knew I had to be a part of it as a composer.

As she explained, she wrote the song “Carolina” on her own and then asked her friend @aarondessner to help produce it. For this intriguing story, I wanted to produce a haunting and ethereal piece of music.”