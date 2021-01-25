Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs are in the square at Super Bowl LV

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defeated Green Bay Packers In the NFC Championship match on Sunday 31st to 26th, the Super Bowl advanced to 55. On Sunday night, Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship from Buffalo Bills 38 to 24, taking a spot in the second straight Super Bowl.

Super Bowl 55 is scheduled to play at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida for the first time. Super Bowl History One of the competing teams will play on their own ground.

The last team to compete in the NFL Championship was in 1966, just one season before the start of the Super Bowl era, when the Packers defeated the Cleveland Browns at Lambo Field.

Twice in Super Bowl history, California teams have played in the same city on their own field, but elsewhere. The Los Angeles Rams, Then known as the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Home, played in the Rose Bowl at Super Bowl 14. The San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl 19 played at Stanford Stadium, but their home games were played at Candlestick Park.

Tom Brady # 12 celebrates the Green Bay Packers’ 31-26 victory over the Tampa Bay Bookmakers during the NFC Championship match at Lambo Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin on January 24, 2021. Getty Images



Tampa Bay quarterback, who played with the New England Patriots for 20 seasons, led Tampa Bay to its first Super Bowl appearance since winning in 2003. Until this season, it was Tampa Bay’s only Super Bowl appearance in licensing history. Brady will appear in his 10th Super Bowl, having already won six, the highest score for any player in NFL history.

The Buccaneers got off to a warm start on Sunday, taking a 21-10 lead at half-time. The offense spread in the second half, however, thanks to 3 interceptions thrown by Brady. But with 2 minutes left in the game and facing 4th from the opponent’s 8-yard line, the Packers opted to kick a field goal rather than go to touchdown, which would leave them with a two-point shift. They never got the ball back because the Bucks got the next two facilities for the offense.

“It’s a great trip so far,” Brady said after Sunday’s game. “We did the work. Friends embraced everything, really, when [head coach Bruce Arians] I came here last year. A lot of great things were going on, a lot of great young players. I made a decision. I loved coming to work every day with this team. ”

Brady will face Patrick Mahomes, who won the Super Bowl MVP title after leading the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in the Super Bowl 54. Bowl History, Mahomes is 18 years, 1 month and 4 days younger than Brady.

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Jan. 24: Patrick Mahomes # 15 responds to Kansas City Chiefs after beating the Buffalo Bills 38-24 in an AFC Championship game at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on January 24, 2021. / Getty Images



The Chiefs faced a 9-0 deficit in the AFC Championship, giving a muffled punt buffalo ball 3 yards in a row. Pills, who was already 3, scored a touchdown in the first game of the drive, but missed the extra point. After that, the Chiefs ’offense resurfaced, gaining 21 points in the second quarter, while keeping their defense bills three points. Bills will not receive another touchdown score until 4:08 in the fourth quarter.

After a failed 2-point shift, the Buffalo dropped themselves by 17th. They were able to recover an onsite kick, but the following possession only reached another field goal, reducing the lead to 14 with more than three minutes left in the game. . The Chiefs ran the clock and put together eight theatrical runs, including three knees, to win.

Super Bowl 55 is scheduled to play on Sunday, February 7, and airs on CBS.

CBS, CBS News and CBS Sports are the Viacom CBS divisions.