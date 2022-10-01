Tales of the Jedi Season 2 Release Date: It Will Be Renewed in October 2022!

Star Wars is great because it has a lot of different things to do. The Skywalker Saga is the essential part of the series, but there is much more to it. Live-action Disney+ shows are all the rage now, thanks to the success of Obi-Wan Kenobi and the first episode of Andor. On the other hand, fans of Star Wars animation will get a brand-new show in late 2022.

Fans thought Season 2 of The Bad Batch would come out in early 2022, but it didn’t. Then it was said it would come out in October, but that’s not happening either. According to the latest news, the Bad Batch will come out in January. Disney will put out Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi while that is being worked on.

Tales of the Jedi is a brand-new idea announced at Star Wars Celebration. So, here’s what you need to know about Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi, including the plot, trailer, cast, and release date.

Release Date

Collider says that even though Disney has been changing the dates for Star Wars movies, and both Star Wars: Andor and Star Wars: The Bad Batch have been delayed, we have to hope there won’t be any more delays. Currently, Tales of the Jedi will come out on Wednesday, October 26.

There are six episodes, and each one is said to be 15 minutes long. Altogether, that will take an hour and a half. All six episodes will be out on the 26th, so there won’t be too long of a wait.

What is Tales of the Jedi’s Story?

When Disney first told people about Tales of the Jedi, many thought it would take place in the Old Republic. From 1993 to 1998, Dark Horse put out a series of comic books with the same name. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, a top-rated video game series, is a spinoff of that series. On the other hand, the official version will take place in the prequel era.

The executive producers of Tales of the Jedi are Dave Filoni and Charles Murray, and it will have six episodes that are like short stories. There will be three about Ahsoka Tano and three about how Jedi Master Dooku turned to the dark side.

Many fans are excited about the anthology format because, if the show has more than one season, it will let the show focus on many different characters and go to different times. Some fans want the series to go to the Old Republic and introduce Darth Revan, while others want it to be a way to make the sequel era better.

When and Where Tales of the Jedi Release?

The first episode of Tales of the Jedi will air on October 26. That means the series will overlap with Andor, for better or worse. It shouldn’t be a problem, though, because Star Wars fans always want more content.

Fans have wanted more prequel content, and it looks like Tales of the Jedi will fill that need and be the next in a line of great animated projects. It won’t be easy to follow in the footsteps of The Clone Wars, Rebels, and The Bad Batch. But Tales of the Jedi looks like it will be a good follow-up.

Tales of the Jedi’s Cast

We don’t know everything about the cast of Tales of the Jedi yet, but what we know is excellent. Ashley Eckstein is coming back. She was the voice of Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels.

Even though Rosario Dawson will play Ahsoka in Star Wars: Ahsoka, she has become an essential part of the new Star Wars era. The actress who played Iden Versio in Star Wars: Battlefront II and Shiva in The League will play Ahsoka’s mother, Pav-ti.

Liam Neeson will play Qui-Jon Jinn again. He just did a cameo in Obi-Wan Kenobi and will do it again this time. This is the first time we’ll see Qui Jon as Count Dooku’s apprentice before he falls and turns into Darth Tyrannus. We will also see Mace Windu working with Count Dooku, and the voice actor for Mace Windu, Terrence “T.C.” Carson, is likely to come back.

As for the crew, Kevin Kiner, who has been in Star Wars before, will be in charge of the music. He is joined by Nathaniel Villanueva and Carrie Beck, the producer of The Mandalorian, Star Wars: Resistance, and Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

Nathaniel Villanueva started as an artist for the first Star Wars series. He was given a more significant role when Star Wars: The Bad Batch came out. Dave Filoni, the executive director of all the animated Star Wars, shows and the writer, producer, and director of The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and the upcoming Ahsoka and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, rounds out the crew.

Frequently Asked Question

How Long Are Tales of the Jedi?

Currently, Tales of the Jedi will come out on Wednesday, October 26. There are six episodes, and each one is said to be 15 minutes long. Altogether, that will take an hour and a half.

Is the Second Movie Return of the Jedi?

It comes after Star Wars (1977), The Empire Strikes Back (1980), and is the third movie in the original Star Wars trilogy. It is also the third movie to be made and the sixth movie in the “Skywalker Saga” in terms of time.

Is “Tales of the Jedi” Official?

The story, like Tales of the Jedi, is no longer official. Ommen is talked about in the novelization of The Rise of Skywalker, and Naga Sadow is spoken of in the junior novelization.