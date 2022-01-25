Talentless Nana Season 2- Release Date: Is It Officially Confirmed? Latest Updates

The anime series Talentless Nana debuted in the fall of 2020 and finished on December 27, 2020. Talentless Nana Season 2 is a highly anticipated sequel, after the first season’s finale left fans hanging.

Each episode’s battle of wits was enough to make us need more of Nana’s angelic crazy conduct, and our desire only became stronger with the last episode.

The anime takes place in a future where certain people have superhuman skills and are referred to as “enemies of mankind.” After a series of clashes with the superhuman, the government resolved to exterminate them under the pretence of “accidents.”

One of these schemes is collecting teenage talent users on secluded islands under the guise of providing them with “special training,” then killing them to cause internal strife.

Nana is a government agent who goes undercover to believe that these talent users are bad and sets out to eliminate them. She establishes herself among the pupils by posing as a proficient user.

She had no idea that her seemingly simple assignment will be filled with numerous ups and downs. After such an ending, the developers of Talentless Nana will not cancel the show.

Season 2 of Talentless Nana Has a Release Date.

The premiere date for Season 2 of Talentless Nana has not yet been confirmed. It’ll probably debut in the fall of 2021 or the winter of 2022.

I adore Talentless Nana because it features one of the finest anime shocks I’ve ever seen, the cast is entertaining, and the narrative never feels too monotonous; oh, and that last episode struck hard; I hope this show gets a Season 2 with 13 episodes like its predecessor.

Also check: Paradise Pd Season 4- We Have Exciting Information About Release Date! Latest Update

Season 2 of Talentless Nana may be revived following the success of season 1.

Season 2, What to Expect

Season 1 finished with chapter 28 of volume 4 of the manga, while season 2 will begin with chapter 29. The manga has a total of 7 volumes and is continuing running.

Nana’s intentions and background were questioned in the end, and we saw that she had conflicted sentiments. He also suffered the loss of a loved one. (I’m not going to identify names because I don’t want to give anything away.)

Must check: Given Anime Season 2: Release Date and Everthing We know

Season 2 will be an exciting adventure since so much will be revealed! We can learn more about the person Nana is required to answer. We can also discover more about Kyoya’s sister, as well as her genuine flaw.

About Talentless Nana Season 2

“Talentless Nana,” a suspense manga written by Looseboy and drawn by Iori Furuya, premiered in 2016.

Children with exceptional abilities will be born and taught in the next years to combat monsters known as “Enemies of Humanity.”

They are educated at a unique school on a desolate island. However, Nanao, a pupil with no abilities, enrols in the school and causes havoc.

Season 2 Cast of Talentless Nana

Because the first series’ ending has yet to be broadcast, there is no formal confirmation of the characters and cast for the second edition of Talentless Nana.

Read more: Primal Season 2 Release Date: Will This Anime Ever Going To Happen?

However, like with many other series, the second season of Talentless Nana is likely to have the same cast and characters as the first.

In the section below, we’ve included a list of the cast members and the characters they portrayed in season one, as well as those who are scheduled to return in season two. Nana Hiiragi is played by Rumi Okubo.

Kyoya Onodera is played by Stephen Fu. Michiru Inukai is played by Mai Nakahara. Michiru Inukai is played by Emi Lo. Kyouya Onodera is played by Yûichi Nakamura. Nana Hiiragi is played by Michelle Marie.

Moguo Iijima is played by Takuya Nakashima.Moguo Ijima is played by Jordan Dash Cruz.

Seiya Kori is played by Hiromichi Tezuka.

Also read: Uzumaki Anime: Expected Release Date: Cancelled or Confirmed?