Sydney Park: Things You Didn’t Know About ‘There’s Someone Inside Your House’ Star

Sydney has been making waves in the entertainment industry for a while now, playing Makhani Young in the slasher movie.

Sydney Park has been on the big and small screens numerous times. She has been entertaining since she was a youngster, and over time she has received the acclaim and credit that she deserves.

In her most recent release on Netflix, Sydney stars as Makhani Young, the lead character. A slasher film with a whodunit story is a fun movie to watch on Halloween night.

The rising star has been making headlines in the world of entertainment, and there’s much more to come.

Thespian Lily James will take on the role of co-lead in a romance drama, which she’ll star in alongside Hero Fiennes Tiffin to demonstrate her acting chops. While we wait for her new work, here are a few intriguing facts about her you may not have known.

She Has Korean Heritage

Sydney Park is half African American and half Korean, with a Korean father. She was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and now resides in Los Angeles, California.

Also read: 10 Things You Want To Know About The Rebecca Breeds

She has mentioned how difficult it is for a BIPOC actor like herself to succeed in the world of acting, despite the odds. Coronation Street actress Adele Silva, who is of mixed race, has spoken out about the racial abuse she received last year.

‘I think being Black and Asian was an especially difficult year,’ she added. ‘My family and I have experienced a lot of racism simply being an inter-racial relationship,’ says Angel.

‘We’re still getting used to it,’ she added, referring to her parents’ mixed marriage. Sydney stated that being unapologetically oneself is how she copes with the challenges facing the Black and Asian community.

His Grandmother Was a Member of the Black Panther Party.

Marlene Cole, Sydney’s grandmother, was a member of the Black Panther Party, a political organization that opposed police brutality and fought for racial equality.

Last year, she uploaded the same on Instagram and stated, “If you categorize me as an ‘Angry Black Woman,’ then guess what?” You’re right. I am angry. I’m a proud African-American and Asian.

My great-grandmother, Marlene Cole, was a member of the Black Panther Party. She placed her LIFE on the line. Grandma, I was messaging her today and told her, “Grandma, I promise you that we will continue your legacy.

“We will rise up.’ I’m DONE trying to make the oppressed feel at ease by remaining quiet. ‘May God grant you peace wherever you are,’ the angels say.

She Did Stand-up Comedy

She was well-known in the comedy scene before she began acting. I’ve spent my whole life performing and sketching comedy and standup, whether at school or on stage.

‘Comedy is simple and effortless for me, and it’s simply enjoyable,’ Sydney said during an interview with Black Girl Nerds. She thinks she has a talent for comedy and that it is something she likes to do.

She Was the Youngest Comedian on Hollywood’s Scene.

From a young age, Sydney has been carving her name in the comedy world. She made her debut at the renowned Hollywood Improv when she was six years old. It was originally called The Improv. Bette Midler, Jay Leno, Joan Rivers, among others have all performed at the club.

Jimmy Fallon and Jim Carrey are two notable names. This was the first job of Sydney’s comedy career, for many it would be the peak of their career, but for young Sydney, this was only the beginning.

She Auditioned For

In the debut season of Syd The Kid, Sydney auditioned in 2006 and performed her comedic act. She was in sixth grade at the time. She won three yeses from Piers Morgan, David Hasselhoff, and Brandy Norwood.

Also, 10 Things You Didn’t Know About The Ana de Armas

Syd The Kid proceeded all the way to the semifinals. But she withdrew from the competition right before the semifinals, for reasons that are still unknown. Then she was the first comedian to have her audition broadcast. She was also the first television child performer.

She Began Her Acting Career With That’s So Raven.

She went to Disney World after that. She made her film debut in the Disney program with the same name. She’s also been in several movies, including “Stir Crazy” and “The Chase.” She also appeared in an episode.

Since then, she has appeared in several other popular TV shows in minor roles, including Entourage, Gary Unmarried, CSI- NY, and others. She first made a name for herself onscreen in 2017, when she completed her debut major part in, YouTube Red Originals.

In 2019, she had a leading part in and appeared in the prequel to the popular teen drama series.

Her Birthday Falls on Halloween.

Sydney Park was born on October 31, 1997. She added, ‘My birthday is on Halloween, and I’ve always had a fascination with horror and gore.

‘The Shining scared me when I was little, but as I’ve grown older, I’ve come to appreciate the film-making side of horror films and just the horror genre in general. ‘ She made her feature film debut in 2017, starring in a horror film.

You May Recall Her From AMC’s The Walking Dead.

Sydney Park stars as Cyndie in The Walking Dead, beginning with Season 7. ‘I’m on the show for about four seasons now and it has been such a fantastic experience,’ she added to Vogue in an interview.

It’s not only because you’re a part of that world, but also because the family you form in Atlanta and the long-term friendships and memories you make are unrivaled. It’s been really fun.”

She Has Studied the Impact of the Halo Effect.

The series is called Every Great Story Starts with Something. It’s a docu-series from Nickelodeon that follows a young activist in each episode who is making a positive difference in his or her community and inspiring others to do the same.

In the first installment, we follow four ordinary teens as they pursue their dreams and discover themselves through dance.

Read more: Unknown Facts About Brie Larson!

The show’s creator wanted to make a docu-series that would spotlight a young activist who was making a difference in his or her neighborhood and encouraging others to do so in each episode.

She Is a Bookworm

“I’m a bookworm at heart,” Sydney shared in an interview with Pop mania. Even as a youngster, I always had Gameboys and Nintendos, but what I truly desired for my birthday was an extreme gift certificate to Barnes & Noble.

It’s hard to believe that this was the same guy who wrote, “I’m scared of you.” It’s not like I’ve never been jealous before. But all those times were before we started dating.

That period after we got together but before we went out on a date – it was nice! It was just us two at home and everything