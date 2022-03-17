Season 2 of ‘sweet Home’: Reports Say Production Has Begun, but What Do We Know?

Because of the massive amount of content that Netflix produces, it might be tough for anyone show to stand out from the crowd. However, every now and then, a show is exceptional enough to cut through the din.

“Sweet Home” was one of the shows that we’re able to demonstrate its worth to a large number of subscribers. As it progressed through its first season, the Korean horror series received numerous positive reviews for the visceral scares it combined with the human drama at its heart.

The plot of the program revolves around a profoundly unhappy youngster who is compelled to face a variety of humans who have mutated into monstrous creatures in order to survive.

Despite the fact that the story’s premise is similar to that of a more traditional zombie drama, “Sweet Home” distinguishes itself in part by the variety of creatures with which its main characters are forced to cope. “Sweet Home” is a zombie drama that is set in the Midwest.

Now that the first season has been released, many fans are curious as to when the second season will be released, as well as what the plot and cast of the next season will be.

When Will Season 2 of Sweet Home Be Released?

Sweet Home’s first season premiered on Netflix in December of 2020, which means viewers will have to wait a while before they can see any further episodes of the show. Although the show has not yet been formally renewed for a second season, given the short length of time it has been on the air, it is still feasible that a second season will be produced.

The coronavirus epidemic has made shooting for many programs more difficult than it would have been otherwise, as has been the case with numerous shows over the past year.

If “Sweet Home” does make a comeback, it is possible that it will be delayed. Finally, the popularity of the show will play a role in determining whether or not it will be renewed for a second season.

Despite the fact that it premiered months ago, there is still plenty of chance for it to get new fans on the platform, which will ultimately assist to increase its viewership statistics and increase the likelihood that it will be renewed.

Sweet Home Season 2 Cast

It’s likely that the cast of “Sweet Home” will remain the same if the show is renewed for a second season. Lee Jin-wook, Lee Si-young, Kim Nam-hee, and Lee Do-hyun will all reprise their roles as Cha Hyun-soo, the adolescent at the core of the drama, while Song Kang will join them in the show’s supporting cast.

The first season of the show included a large cast that included not just Cha Hyun-soo, but also a variety of other characters who all shared an apartment complex with the main character.

Audiences have the opportunity to encounter a diverse range of characters that would not typically interact with one another due to the show’s relatively contained setting. In the same way, films like “Train to Busan” succeed because of their unique storylines.

The outbreak affects a group of strangers who are compelled to work together to identify a common cause or risk being completely devastated by the perils that lurk outside their front door.

What Exactly is the Storyline of Sweet Home Season 2?

The second season of “Sweet Home” has yet to be officially renewed, which means there is no official storyline description for the show’s second season. However, given where the first season ends, it appears likely that the program will pick up shortly after the events of the first season concluded.

Pyeon Sang-wook, who is in fact Ui-myeong and has just recently assumed the appearance of Sang-wook, awakens Chan Hyon-soo in the last moments of Season 1’s finale to learn that he is in an armoured truck being driven by the character Pyeon Sang-wook. Given the cliffhanger that the show finishes on, it’s only natural for fans to be interested in seeing how the tale progresses in the following episodes.

Netflix offers a large number of shows available on its platform that are intended to appeal to a diverse range of various audience members. Although Korean horror may not be to everyone’s taste, fans of the show “Sweet Home” are hoping that there are enough people who enjoy it to ensure that it will be renewed for a second season.

Netflix Has Renewed Sweet Home for a Second Season?

Netflix has not announced a second season renewal of Sweet Home as of March 2022. Because of its global appeal and the ambiguous nature of the first season’s conclusion, the Korean series is almost certain to receive a second season.

According to Netflix’s What’s On Netflix, the show ranked first in South Korea, the Philippines, Thailand, and Malaysia, as well as many more countries. Sweet Home also has a solid IMDB rating of 7.4/10, an 83 percent Rotten Tomatoes rating, and an 8.7/10 on MyDramaList, proving that the K-drama was a global sensation.

At a press conference in December 2020, the director of Sweet Home hinted that a second season would be in the works.

There has been a report that the show would begin production for its second season in December of 2021, according to an article published by Soompi on July 9th, 2021.

When confronted with this information, Netflix’s response was disappointingly negative: “Nothing has been determined yet concerning the development of season 2.”

Rumors are circulating that production on Sweet Home has already begun, as seen below.