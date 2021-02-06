Supreme Court removes California worship ban triggered by corona virus

The most surprising aspect of Friday night’s verdict: New Judge Amy Connie Barrett, who was skeptical of many liberals before her conservative Catholic views were confirmed last year, refused to grant the churches the much relief offered by her most conservative colleagues.

Judges Neil Korsch and Clarence Thomas would have granted the requests of all churches, removing barriers to singing and chanting and preventing California from enforcing the 25 percent capacity limit applicable to many indoor facilities. Such a ban would now have been imposed in 30 days if Judge Samuel Alito had not made some appearances in court.

“While it is very dangerous to sing the hymns of an entire congregation, California does not explain why even a masked person cannot lead worship behind a mask and a Plexiglas armor. Wrote.

Barrett chose a middle position with Judge Brett Kavanagh that did not go as far as Korsuk, Thomas or Alito.

“Applicants carried the burden of establishing their right to relief from the singing ban. In my view, they did not carry that burden — at least not on this record,” he wrote in a brief comment.

Three liberals of the court objected to this decision, arguing that the court did not declare its verdict as an alternative to the judgment of the state authorities.

“Under the court’s order, the state must treat worship services such as secular activities that pose the least risk. “In the worst public health crisis of a century, this journey to armchair infection may not end well.”

Kagan also suggested that the ban on indoor worship was less severe than in other places, given the climate of California. “As for California’s mild climate, that restriction — today the court only raises it to places of worship — does not preclude action,” he wrote.

Chief Justice John Roberts, who led the verdicts rejecting churches’ requests for relief from virus-related limitations, said he was still confident of paying homage to elected officials. But he said it was illogical to have a complete ban on much of California on Friday.

“The current commitment of the state – the number of followers who can safely worship in the highest cathedral is zero – seems to reflect expertise or wisdom, but rather does not consider enough praise or interest,” Roberts wrote. “Care, though broad, has its limitations.”

The court’s main verdict came Friday in a case led by South Bay United Pentecostal Church near San Diego. The court issued a similar order in a similar case brought by Harvest Rock Church in Pasadena, California.