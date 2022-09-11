Supernatural Creature Walking on Bridge: Could She Be a Naked Woman?

Images of a Supposedly Supernatural Being Crossing a Bridge Have Gone Viral, but Could She Be a Naked Woman?

It’s either a ‘supernatural creature’ or a naked woman walking alone in the dark, but either way, the viral video has a lot of people creeped out.

A video showing a “supernatural creature” strolling across a bridge in India has gone viral, leaving many people baffled and haunted by what they saw online. The 30-second clip shows an unknown person strolling across the bridge with an unusual gait and then stopping to glare at the cameramen. Speculation on social media has ranged from witches and ghosts to aliens because of the darkness and poor quality of the footage.

After the video went viral, fact-checkers reportedly investigated its backstory. The video is “of a poor woman & not of alien,” according to Arvind Chauhan, a journalist for the Times of India.

According to Alt News, a local news station interviewed the two young people who recorded the video. Deepak, one of the two witnesses, told Alt News that the woman in the video was seen walking naked on NH 75 in Ichinda, Jharkhand.

After attending the funeral of a friend’s mother in Chakradharpur, Deepak and his family were on their way back to Seraikela. “When we first saw the woman, we got nervous and pulled into a convenience store off the highway to wait it out.

We asked a few passers-by if they had seen the woman when they arrived. A witch she was not. Many witnesses attested to her femininity.”

According to the site, Deepak and another witness said they saw a woman “walking naked” and yelled, “Chudail hai, ladki hai, record kar, record kar!” when they caught sight of her on camera with Indian news channel Jan Doot News. According to Alternative News, that means, “Occult cries! It’s a female! Take notes!”

Some mysteries remain even if the thing seen in the video is a human being rather than a supernatural being. To be more specific, why was the naked woman wandering the street, seemingly oblivious to the oncoming cars?

I was curious about her origin and destination. Does she seem to be all right? There will be a lot of people talking in the video because we will never know the whole story. Mohammad Noushad, a sub-inspector at Seraikela, told Alt News that they are “looking into” the situation.

Many people who have seen the video have speculated that the woman is actually an alien. A new report claims that NASA‘s new chief Bill Nelson plans to further study unidentified flying objects within his first month in office, adding to the proliferation of UFO-related headlines in recent weeks. This comes after reports of UFOs traveling at high speeds were made public by the United States Navy.

“There’s no way of telling if it’s from another planet or not. We have no idea if this is a friend or foe. We can’t say for sure if it’s an optical illusion or not “In an interview with CNN, Nelson made the following statement.

“When compared to the characteristics described by those Navy jet pilots, we don’t think [it’s an optical phenomenon]. Therefore, the bottom line is that we are curious.”

The woman’s motivation for stripping down in the middle of the road that night remains a mystery. Sub-Inspector Mohammad Noushad of the Seraikela Police Department has confirmed to Alt News that an investigation has been launched.

The Seraikela Kharsawan district police have been reached out to by Newsweek for comment.

Arvind Chauhan, a journalist for The Times of India who had previously shared the video of the alleged “supernatural creature,” also tweeted Thursday about the Alt News report about the video.

The video was reportedly first shared by the two teenagers as a 30-second WhatsApp status before going viral.

The couple reportedly yelled, “Chudail hai, ladki hai, record kar, record kar!” when they first saw the video’s subject and thought it was a witch. A cry of “Witch, Witch!” It’s a female! Take notes!”

One of the two locals, who only identified himself as Deepak, told Alt News that they eventually realized she wasn’t a witch.

