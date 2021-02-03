Sundar Pichai tweets after Jeff Bezos says he will step down as CEO of Amazon

Sundar Pichai sent his congratulations to Jeff Bezos on two fashion projects. (File)

Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Wednesday congratulated Jeff Bezos and his successor Andy Jassi on their new roles following the announcement of his decision to step down as CEO of the company later this year.

Mr Bezos said he would become CEO in the third quarter, handing over the role of CEO to Andy Josie, head of Amazon Web Services.

The Indo-US top executive sent his congratulations to the outgoing Amazon CEO for two fashion projects – Day 1 Finance and Bezos Earth Fund.

Congratulations E Jeff Bezos , Day 1 and congratulations to Earth Fund. Congratulations jajassy In your new role! – Sundar Pichai (Untsunderbikai) February 2, 2021

Mr Bezos said in a letter to Amazon staff that he would “continue to be involved in important Amazon initiatives”, but that his day would move towards a financial and philanthropic endeavor, including the Bezos Earth Fund and other business ventures related to space exploration and journalism.

Top executives and key figures from other major companies around the world have been sending their congratulations to Bezos and Jazz via Twitter.

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, referred to Mr Jassie’s achievements and said, “You deserve recognition for what you have achieved.”

Congratulations E Jeff Bezos And jajassy In your new roles. Well deserved recognition for what you have achieved. – Satya Nadella (at Satyanadella) February 2, 2021

Mark Benioff, CEO of Salesforce, told Amazon that Twitter “could not be in better hands”.

Congratulations jajassy! Amazon could not be in better hands. ???? – Mark Benioff (en Benioff) February 2, 2021

