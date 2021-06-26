Striker Ron – 06/26/2021 Palmeras rejects US proposal

Twenty days ago, Palmeras turned down $ 15 million (over Rs. 75 million at the time) for striker Ronnie, who was produced by Atlanta United FC in the United States. The goal of the American club was to have 7 shirts for five seasons, in collaboration with the plan to win the MLS. However, Verto wanted to keep the club's big name in the win over Libertadores.

The renewal with Roddy, already signed with Verto, took place close to the time of the offer, but there was no perfect relationship, and above all, it was already the club’s plan to evaluate the athlete and take precautions against natural harassment from abroad. With a 36% improvement in their maturity, the attacker has also increased his bond time by one year – now until 2025.

Ronnie came to Palmyra in 2020 to stand out for Atletico-P.R. Alviverte paid six million euros (about $ 28 million at the time) for 50% of the player's rights to a long soap opera. After a bad start, the athlete established himself and began to show good performance, which was the basis for winning the two-championship on the continent. T-shirt No. 7 has 71 games and Palmeras has 19 goals, while Libertadores only has 16 games and 11 balls in the net.