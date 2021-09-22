Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story | Latest Updates

Everyone is aware of the famous love story of Romeo and Juliet. Similar to this or inspired by this is the story of Tony and Maria in the movie West Side Story.

Previously it was premiered back in 1961. But now, for the new generation, the love story is back. Here you can find some information for West Side Story 2021.

Steven Spielberg is the director of the romantic musical drama that is on its way to release this year.

Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger, and Kevin McCollum are the producers of the American movie.

What Is the Plotline of the Movie West Sode Story?

Talking about the plot of the film, it is all about the unallowed love of two teenagers named Tony and Maria. Their friends and family are known to be involved in street gangs. The street gangs are the Jets and the Sharks, which are part of the rival street gangs. The gangs are separated because of their ethnic backgrounds. The young couple, who love each other, try to blossom their love secretly. However, increasing tensions between the family threaten their love and happiness.

The movie is inspired by the famous drama of Romeo and Juliet by William Shakespeare. Some classic songs will also be featured in the drama.

You can watch the amazing love story in your nearest theatres at the time of its release.

The Release Date: When Will the Movie, West Side Story, Be Released in Theatres?

West Side Story was initially set to release on 18th December 2020 in the United States but got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Disney, the parent company, delayed it for 10th December 2021. This date will also coincide with the release of the original film’s 60th anniversary. It will have a run of 45 days in theatres.

On 25th April 2021, the trailer or teaser of the film got a release. The official trailer was released on 15th September 2021.

What Are The Names Of The Characters Involved In The Movie West Side Story?

Rachel Zegler is an actress, singer, and YouTuber from America. She is the protagonist of the musical drama West Side Story and playing the role of Maria Vasquez.

singer, and YouTuber from America. She is the protagonist of the musical drama West Side Story and playing the role of Maria Vasquez. Ansel Elgort is an acto r, singer, and DJ from America. He has played the role of Tony in the movie.

r, singer, and DJ from America. He has played the role of Tony in the movie. Ariana DeBose is an actor , singer, and dancer from America. She has played the role of Anita in West Side Story.

, singer, and dancer from America. She has played the role of Anita in West Side Story. David Alvarez is an actor and dancer from Canada. He has played the role of Bernardo Vasquez.

He has played the role of Bernardo Vasquez. Mike Faist is an actor famous for his work in Dear Evan Hansen . He has played the role of the Riff in West Side Story.

. He has played the role of the Riff in West Side Story. Josh Andres Rivera is an actor famous for his character in West Side Story as Chino.

Corey Stoll is an actor famous for his work in House of Card s. He has played the role of Police Lieutenant Schrank in this movie.

s. He has played the role of Police Lieutenant Schrank in this movie. Brian d’Arcy James is an actor born in America. He has played the role of Police Sergeant Krupke in West Side Story.

James is an actor born in America. He has played the role of Police Sergeant Krupke in West Side Story. Rita Moreno is an actress, singer, and dancer from Puerto Rico. She has played the role of Valentina in this movie.

is an actress, singer, and dancer from Puerto Rico. She has played the role of Valentina in this movie. Ana Isabelle is a singer, actress, dancer, and entrepreneur, who belongs to Puerto Rico. She has played the role of Rosalia in West Side Story.

is a singer, actress, dancer, and entrepreneur, who belongs to Puerto Rico. She has played the role of Rosalia in West Side Story. Curtiss Cook is an actor born in Dayton, Ohio. He has played the role of Abe in this movie.

is an actor born in Dayton, Ohio. He has played the role of Abe in this movie. Kevin Csolak is an actor, dancer, and singer from Flemington, New Jersey. He has played the role of Diesel in West Side Story.

Kevin Csolak is an actor, dancer, and singer from Flemington, New Jersey. He has played the role of Diesel in West Side Story.

Iris Menas is an actor famous for working in West Side Story and Madagascar. He has played the role of Anybodys in West Side Story.

Is West Side Story Popular Among the Audience?

As a musical album, West Side Story is one of the memorable musicals and greatest love stories of all time. Starting from the first notes to the final breath, it has made many fans and gained much popularity. Now, as we are aware that a film is about to launch, the target audience will be mostly music lovers.

Where Can We Watch the Movie West Side Story?

We have to wait for the launch of the movie in theatres. Until then, we can have access to the old West Side Story that premiered back in 1961.

You can watch the original version of the movie on Amazon Prime, Vudu, and Flicks.

Conclusion:

Very rare love stories come to their conclusion without any interruption. However, the story of Tony and Maria is not of such type. After facing so many difficulties in their love life, do you think that they will end together?

Do watch West Side Story!