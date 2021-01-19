Steff Curry helps complete the LA Lakers victory for the Golden State Warriors

The 32-year-old finished the game with 26 points and scored three minutes, with more than a minute remaining on the clock, breaking his side’s 14-point deficit in the final quarter.

The Warriors struggled in the first half, with LeBron James able to hang on despite saving the game almost in the buzzer for the Lakers.

“We kept our composure and the second unit was amazing in both areas,” said an ESPN after the char game.

“We had a chance in the second half and it went to extend us.”

The Lakers dominated early in the game and took a 19-point lead in the first quarter. But the Warriors came back in the second half and the Lakers won five games. James, who scored 19 points, felt his team had finished hard. “I think we had some tough breaks and some tough calls against us in the second half slowed us down,” he said after the game. “We can’t go back into a rhythm.” Step: Luca Tansic outscored Michael Jordan three more times Torrent and Horton shine for the Nets Elsewhere in the NBA, Brooklyn nets were crushed by Milwaukee Bucks 125-123 in a thriller. Kevin Durant, who scored 30 points, scored three points late, sealing his team’s victory. Nets’ new star James Horton was also in impressive form and finished with 34 points, making him the first player in Nets history to score 30 points in his first two games. The Houston rockets were traded as part of the 31-year-old Brooklyn Three teams signed last week. “He’s getting a lot of attention,” Nets coach Steve Nash said of the eight – time All – Star impact. READ Detroit Lions' Matthew Stafford vs. Bucks Ankle Injury in First Quarter “No matter how you cut it, he makes us a better team attacking style and he’s incredible in studying the game with the ball in hand. It’s a luxury. We will bring him back to his true form. He ‘will be even better.”