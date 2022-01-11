Stay Close Season 2 – Will There Be Another Series?

Stay Close is a British criminal drama series on Netflix that is based on the novel of the same name by Harlan Coben. The plot of the novel centers around the strange disappearance of Carlton Flynn and the consequences of his absence on the lives of three individuals.

The investigation into Flynn’s disappearance leads them to the unsolved case of Stewart Green’s kidnapping, and the drama progresses as the web of crimes that has formed is unraveled.

The first episode of the series aired in December 2021, making it the most recent episode to air. In the opinion of the critics, this crime thriller was a hit with viewers due to its fascinating tale and excellent ensemble of characters.

After such an enthusiastic response to the first season, it is understandable that fans of the show are looking forward to hearing whether it will be renewed for a second season. This is everything you need to know about it!

Stay Close, Season 2 Release Date; Has It Been Renewed or Cancelled?

Netflix has not yet stated whether Stay Close will return for a second season, as has been the case with other Harlan Coben adaptations such as The Stranger and The Woods.

Because most scripted series run on an annual cycle, it is believed that the second season of Stay Close will be released about one year after the first season.

Given that no Harlan Coben adaptation has ever lasted more than one season, Netflix would have to make an exception in this case if they wanted to bring back this show.

Cast of Stay Close Season 2

In the whole Shaw family, Megan (Cush Jumbo) is the only one who is aware of the full depth of their dreadful secret. While trying to keep his daughter, Kayleigh (Bethany Antonia), out of danger, Dave Shaw (Daniel Francis) mistakenly killed a man in an attempt to protect her.

As for the odd-couple detectives Broome and Erin James Nesbitt and Jo Joyner, respectively, we may see more of their efforts to solve the case of missing Carlton Flynn in the future.

Sarah Parish, who played Lorraine, may have appeared in her final episode, since it was rumoured that the nightclub owner was terminally ill following the season’s conclusion.

Harry, played by Eddie Izzard, and the musical theater murderers Ken and Barbie were among the numerous characters that died throughout the course of the play’s run.

Plot Summary for Stay Close Season 2

Despite the fact that the first season has come to an end, there is still more story to be revealed. Some individuals are still alive, and while a piece of the puzzle has yet to be solved, it is expected to be done in the near future.

In the end, I’m referring to the scene during the wedding reception between Megan and Dave. Kayleigh, according to Dave, stole Carlton Flynn’s vehicle, which she later admits to Megan, who believes her.

It was thrown into the river as soon as he finished. Although Dave was absolutely ignorant that Carlton had been kidnapped, Kayleigh was well aware of his whereabouts. While Dave was still inside the car, he pushed it into the river with his feet.

The possibility exists that Megan will discover that Carlton Flynn is dead in the trunk at some point in time. What will Dave do once he realizes what he has done is a mystery.

Trailer for the Second Season of Stay Close

Expect to see no new footage from season two until we learn whether it will be shown.

