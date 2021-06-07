Statue of Liberty's "Little Sister" shipped from France to the United States – International

The reduced model of the Statue of Liberty, preserved in the Museum of Art and Museum in Paris, began this Monday (July 7), with the trip taking place on July 14 to the home of the French Ambassador to the United States.

The 2.83 meter bronze statue was donated by the French Embassy in the United States for ten years by the National Institute of Arts and Crafts (CNAM). It was placed in 2011 at the Museum Three.

At the ceremony marking the start of the statue's journey, CNAM executive Oliver Farron explains an "anthem of independence" and "recognition of Franco-American friendship."

The work was created by the Susse-Fonduer Art Foundry from the 3D digitalization of the 1878 plaster model used by sculptor Auguste Bartholdi to create the "big sister" that France gave to the United States in 1886, the "freedom to illuminate the world". To commemorate the centenary of independence, it later became one of the symbols of the United States.

The strip leaves the port of Le Havre (northern France) by sea from 19 to 21 June.

The miniature statue will show its first stop in New York on Ellis Island, not far from Liberty Island, ruled by its "big sister" during the July 4 American national holiday.

The trip will conclude on July 14, the French national holiday, with the unveiling of a statue in the garden of the French ambassador's home to the United States.