Station 19 Season 6: Who is the Cast in This Season?

We weren’t surprised that the season 5 finale of Station 19 kept us on the edge of our seats. Thank goodness, we won’t have to wait too long for new episodes of the ABC drama. Yes, Station 19 has been picked up for a sixth season. So, it’s just a matter of time before we find out what happens next, and until then, there’s a lot to think about.

Where did Jack (Grey Damon) drive off is at the top of the list. Fans of the Grey’s Anatomy spinoff have a lot of ideas, but Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz), who was left alone, will have to find out the truth.

In the meantime, here’s what we know so far about the sixth season of Station 19:

When Will Station 19 Season 6 Start?

Station 19 will be back on ABC on October 6 at 8 p.m. ET with its sixth season. ABC made the official announcement in June, so fans should keep their Thursday nights free all through the fall.

If you want to see more of what Shondaland has to offer, watch the season 19 premiere of Grey’s Anatomy at 9 p.m. ET right after.

In the official trailer for season 6 of Station 19, the crew has to deal with how unpredictable nature can be. When the team is called to the scene of a car crash, and tornado sirens start going off, the situation gets worse. Will they have enough time to get the person out of the car? From the trailer for Grey’s Anatomy season 19 shows, there seem to be a lot of injuries.

Station 19 Season 6 Cast

We think that the following actors will be back for season 6 of Station 19:

Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andrea Herrera

as Andrea Herrera Jason Winston George as Dr. Benjamin Warren

as Dr. Benjamin Warren Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes

as Victoria Hughes Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop

as Maya Bishop Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery

as Travis Montgomery Boris Kodjoe as Robert Sullivan

as Robert Sullivan Carlos Miranda as Lieutenant Theo Ruiz

as Lieutenant Theo Ruiz Stefania Spampinatio as Carine Deluca

as Carine Deluca Merle Dandridge as Chief Natasha Ross

as Chief Natasha Ross Josh Randall as Captain Sean Beckett

as Captain Sean Beckett Pat Healy as former Chief Michael Dixon

as former Chief Michael Dixon Grey Damon as Jack Gibson

as Jack Gibson Kelly Thiebaud as Eva Vasquez

Also, a few characters who came back in season 5 are official series regulars. Merle Dandridge, Josh Randall, and Pat Healy are all set to play the same characters from Station 19 again. Each of their characters has a colorful past.

Are There Any Spoilers for Station 19 Season 6?

Krista Vernoff, who runs Station 19, says that Jack will return, but he won’t be the same. He won’t be able to get over the fact that his parents put him in foster care while they raised his siblings. She told TV Insider, “When we find him, he’s no longer a firefighter and is struggling with this emotional fallout.”

Also, Maya will have to deal with the results of her threat to tell everyone about Ross (Merle Dandridge) and Sullivan’s secret relationship (Boris Kodjoe). Still, Krista warned that “consequences will happen for all three.” What does it all mean?!

How Can I Watch or Stream the New Season of Station 19?

Thursday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, there are new episodes. There are likely crossovers with Grey’s Anatomy, which comes on right after at 9 p.m. ET, just like in past seasons.

But if you don’t want to watch the show when it first comes out (we get it, life is busy! ), there are other ways to stream it. You can go to ABC.com the day after an episode airs and watch it whenever you want.

If you’re out and about, go to the ABC app and download the episode to your phone, tablet, or computer (iOS, Android, Amazon, Roku, Samsung, or Google Chromecast). But remember that even though the app and website are both free, you may need to have the login information for your TV provider handy for some content.

YouTube TV, Hulu, and fuboTV can also stream new episodes whenever they want through their subscriptions. But you can buy individual episodes of the show from Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and Google Play if you’re going to keep a memory of it.

Frequently Asked Question

Where Can I Find Season 6 of Station 19?

Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ are all paid services.

Is This the Last Season of Station 19?

Station 19 is Done, Right?

ABC picked up the show for a fourth season in March 2020. The new season started on November 12, 2020. The show was given a fifth season in May 2021, which began on September 30, 2021. ABC renewed the show for a sixth season in January 2022. The new season will start on October 6, 2022.