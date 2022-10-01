Star Trek Picard Season 2 Release Date: It Might Be Released in 2023!

After a bit of a wait, the second season of Star Trek: Picard is here.

In this second adventure of the retired Starfleet officer, Sir Patrick Stewart’s beloved Captain goes boldly into the past. It was filmed at the same time as the third season, which will air in 2023.

He and his crew are stuck in an alternate timeline and have to save the galaxy from one of Picard’s biggest enemies, Q.

Picard turns to old and new friends to help him deal with his new trial and stop Q’s plan.

Here’s what you need to know about the second season of Star Trek: Picard…

Star Trek: Picard Release Date

According to whattowatch, Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard is only available to stream on Paramount Plus in the US. “Two of One,” the sixth episode, will be out on Thursday, April 7.

Star Trek: Picard is on Prime Video worldwide, and a new episode comes out every Friday. This means “Two of One” will come out on April 8.

In Canada, the show will be on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and available to stream on Crave.

Star Trek Picard Season 2 Instagram

Take a look at the Star Trek Picard Season 2 Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Star Trek (@startrek)

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Plot

The logline for Star Trek: Picard season 2 says that in the next part of Picard’s adventure, he is thrown back in time and has to face one of his most potent enemies, Q, in a new test.

It says: “In Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard, the famous Jean-Luc Picard, and his crew go on a new, exciting trip into the past. He is in a desperate race against time to save the galaxy’s future, and one of his biggest enemies will give him the ultimate test. Picard must call on old and new friends to help him face the dangers of Earth in the 21st century.

Here’s what has happened in the episodes that have already aired:

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Episode 1: “The Star Gazer” “Starfleet must once again call on the legendary Jean-Luc Picard after members of his former crew, Cristóbal Rios, Seven of Nine, Raffi Musiker, and Dr. Agnes Jurati, find an anomaly in space that threatens the galaxy.”

“Penance” is the second episode of Picard’s second season.

“Picard is taken to an alternate timeline in the year 2400, where his longtime enemy Q has set up one last test for him to face.”

“Assimilation” is the third episode of Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard.

“Picard and the crew go back to Los Angeles in 2024 to find the one person who can help them figure out where the time went off track.”

“Watcher” is episode 4 of season 2 of Star Trek: Picard.

“Picard asks an old friend to help save the future, but time is running out. Rios gets in trouble with the law, and Jurati makes a deal with the Borg Queen.

Star Trek: The Next Generation, Season 2 Episode 5: “Fly Me to the Moon”: Picard finds out that a significant person from his past may have something to do with how the timelines differ. Q keeps messing with the past and is now interested in Dr. Adam Soong. Seven and Raffi try to save Rios in a risky way, and Jurati has to deal with the results of her deal with the Borg Queen.”

“Two of One,” the next episode of Star Trek: Picard, will be about:

“Tallinn helps Picard and the rest of the crew sneak into a gala the night before a joint space mission to protect Renee Picard, an astronaut they think is key to fixing the timeline. Kore makes a shocking discovery about her father’s work.

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Cast

Patrick Stewart, who played Jean-Luc Picard on Star Trek: The Next Generation, is a well-known actor, so it makes sense that he would play that role again in Star Trek: Picard.

He won’t be alone, though, because many other stars will also be on the show for the new season. Alison Pill will play Agnes Jurati, Jeri Ryan will play Seven of Nine, Michelle Hurd will play Raffi Musiker, Evan Evagora will play Elnor, Orla Brady will play Laris, Isa Briones will play Soji Asha, Santiago Cabrera will play Cristobal “Chris” Rios, Brent Spiner will play Altan Inigo Soong, and Annie Wersching will play the Borg Queen, a classic Star Trek villain.

Excitingly, the new season will have two well-known guest stars in their fields. John de Lancie, who played Q on TNG, will be back to play the wrong guy, Q. Whoopi Goldberg, who won an Oscar for her role as Guinan on Star Trek: The Next Generation, is set to play the role again.