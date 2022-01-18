Stalker 2 – Release Date: Is It Officially Confirmed? Latest Updates

After a long period of time, Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl’s development will continue through 2022.

Given that it was first announced (and even cancelled) a decade ago, fans of GSC Game World’s post-nuclear fallout survival horror/shooter hybrid may be anxiously anticipating its stunning sequel.

In the meanwhile, here’s all we know about the previously troublesome, now hopeful genre-bender so far.

The Date of Stalker 2 Release Date.

As of this writing, the release date for Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl has already passed.

The release date for Stalker 2 has been announced on Sunday, April,28, 2022. Although some skepticism is reasonable, it’s wise to pencil in a late April release for the game unless the company announces a change.

Platforms for Stalker 2 and the Game Pass

In the near future, Stalker 2 will be available for Windows PCs and Xbox One S consoles. Xbox Game Pass customers will also be able to play the game on their consoles and PCs on day one.

There is still no PlayStation release date, but a leak suggests that the game will be a three-month exclusive for Xbox systems.

As for the Switch, it’s unlikely to get a release (unless it’s in the form of a cloud edition) due to the game’s high system requirements and its status as a current-gen exclusive.

Stalker 2’s Game Pass debut is expected to generate a lot of buzzes.

With the Game Pass release of Stalker 2, it’s expected to make a significant splash.

What Is the Sequel to Stalker 2 About?

It’s been over a decade since Stalker: Shadow of Chernobyl, the 2007 cult favorite, received a sequel. As a PC-only title at the time, the game quickly spawned two sequels in 2008 and 2009.

Due to lack of funding, a fourth game, which would have brought back the series’ usage of sequential numbering, was shelved in 2012. When Stalker 2 was re-announced in 2018, the sequel looked to have faded away for a long time.

During the Xbox Games Showcase, which took place as part of an E3 replacement series of online presentations in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, the game received a full-fledged introduction.

Taking place in and around the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, the location of the legendary 1986 accident that has caused generations of people who were exposed to the nuclear reactor’s effects to suffer once again, players in Stalker 2 will don gas masks and gnaw on rats.

As a bounty hunter known as the Stalker, you’ll explore the polluted zone in search of riches and mysteries. It’s said that even if you’re not in the zone, things will be happening all the time since the creatures and groups there will be interacting in a virtual live environment.

In addition, the game promises a branching tale with several potential endings dependent on your decisions, and that its open-world will be the largest to date. There will be a non-linear narrative, which might provide light on the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone in the game.

NFTs

When GSC Game World revealed that Stalker 2 will have NFTs, it sparked outrage. It was stated that players will be able to purchase exclusive in-game goods through an auction house.

Once purchased, these things would be theirs to keep. Players who locate purchasers for their things can then resell them for a profit.

After announcing intentions to use NFTs in games, GSC Game World was faced with criticism from environmentalists, who pointed out the pyramid scheme-like structure and ecologically disastrous repercussions of the technology.

Next a brief post on Twitter the following day, GSC Game World swiftly erased the statement, which read as one part an apology and one part a reaffirmation of the intentions.

Stalker 2’s development team issued a fresh, shorter statement a few minutes later announcing that all intentions to use NFTs in the game had been scrapped.

Stalker 2 Trailers

For the time being, we’ve only seen the game’s dramatic reveal trailer from the Xbox Games Showcase a few times. More recently, a development diary gave us our first look at actual gameplay sequences, which you can see in the video below.

In the summer of 2021, we learned that the game will be released in April, of 2022 as part of Xbox Game Pass and on the PC. There are many lovers of post-apocalyptic games based in Eastern Europe who hope that GSC Game World can fulfil this deadline.

