St. Louis Cardinals to receive Nolan Arinado from the Colorado Rockies

The St. Louis Cardinals are finalizing the trade to get the star third baseman Nolan Arinado From the Colorado Rockies, a blockbuster, it still needs various approvals, but is expected to be completed in the coming days, sources told ESPN on Friday.

The complex deal has been under discussion for months, and in recent weeks the pace has picked up as the Rockies pledged $ 50 million to cover part of the six-year deal and the remaining $ 199 million to Arinado’s contract.



If finalized, the deal will include a number of changes to Arinado’s contract, including an additional annual guarantee of $ 15 million, an additional waiver clause and the re-establishment of non-trade terms that he will have to waive to complete the trade.

The deal is subject to Major League Baseball approval as a significant amount of money is being moved. Similarly, the MLP Players Association will have to sign, as Arinado is expected to defer the money and amend his contract.

Looking at the finish line, the Cardinals will significantly elevate their status as favorites in National League Central, with the Rockies trading their owner on a two-year deal that will keep him in their uniform until 2026 and Arinado. He would leave the only team he played for – and he sought a trade after believing he had built a bad job around himself.

The 29-year-old Arinado has won one of his eight seasons with the Rockies, where he has grown into one of the best players in the game of baseball. Before the 2019 season, he signed with the Rockies for an eight-year, $ 260 million extension, which he drafted in 2009 and committed to becoming a perennial competitor.

The team immediately fought back, frustrating Arinado and paving the way for a deal with St. Louis, which tried to trade for him before the 2020 season and finally won a year later. Revenue for the Rockies is not expected to be significant, pitcher Austin Gomber And limited opportunities among the players discussed.

In Arinado, the cardinals fill the first baseman with diamonds Paul Goldsmith, Another senior right-handed hitter they bought through the trade. Arinado’s market is not entirely strong as there is significant money left in his contract. For months, the Cardinals and the Rockies stumbled before reaching an agreement on Friday night.

The Cardinals locked the long starter Adam Winewright In a $ 8 million deal on Thursday, longtime catcher Yadier Molinahas said he is likely to return to the cardinals in recent days, especially if they can get Arinado, sources said.

The Rockies were looking at both to escape a significant commitment to Arinado and avoid the possibility of triggering a rift in his contract following the coming season. As part of the restructured deal – in which Arinado will also put the money aside – he will receive another disengagement after 2022, withholding a seventh year in 2026, at which time he will be guaranteed $ 214 million and maintaining his non-trading division.

Colorado could get the 27-year-old left-hander, who excelled in a swing role last season. According to The Athletic, which originally announced the end of the deal, several opportunities have been discussed. A source told ESPN that although the name of the first paceman Lucan Baker to be struck by electricity has been announced as part of a potential set package, he is not expected to be in the deal.

As Colorado pays Arinado a substantial portion of his future salary, St. Louis will pay him $ 25 million a year and raise its salary to about $ 160 million.

Five-time All-Star, Arinado briefly battled it out on the plate in the 2020 season, hitting.253 with eight homers before missing the final nine games with a left shoulder injury. This year came after he hit a career-best .315 with 41 Homers and 118 Reserve Banks in 2019.

After Troy Tulovitsky’s trade, Arinado became the lynchpin of the Rockies, which helped take them to the 2018 wild card. His extension was supposed to keep him with Colorado for the rest of his life, but his relationship with general manager Jeff Friedrich and Arinado clearly wanted this winter.

In December, Rockies manager Butt Black reduced rumors of Arinado and shortstop Trevor story Traded, “My expectation is that they will be with us on opening day.”

Arinado will not be. If Colorado can’t come to an extension deal with its All-Star crossroads, Story could progress at some point this season, with the Rockies not wanting to lose him via free agency in the winter of 2021. 22.