Splatoon 3- Is There Any Potential Release Date or Rumors? Complete Information!

The Splatoon series, which debuted on the Wii U and has since gained a devoted following, will no doubt be delighted to learn that a new game, Splatoon 3, will be launched in the not too distant future.

So get ready to choose between Inklings and Octolings once more, since the latest installment in the third-person shooter series is expected to release sometime this year – and it appears to be just as entertaining as the previous installments.

But when is it probable that Splatoon 3 will be released, and what do we know about it thus far? Continue reading for all the pertinent information!

When Will Splatoon 3 Be Available for Purchase?

The release date for Splatoon 3 will be in 2022, but Nintendo hasn’t mentioned the day, week, or month it will be released on at this time.

The release date for Splatoon 3 will be sometime this year, at the very least, but the specifics of the game’s debut in 2022 are still being kept under wraps.

The most recent rumors indicate that the game will be launched in March 2022, which appears to be a realistic possibility; nonetheless, we will update you as soon as we learn anything more specific.

What Platforms Will You Be Able to Play Splatoon 3 on?

It should come as no surprise to find that the Nintendo title will be extremely restricted in terms of the platforms on which it can be played. Only a Nintendo Switch release is planned for this, and there has been no news on whether it would be ported to the PC – so don’t hold your breath for it to arrive at that or any other system.

Is It Possible to Pre-order Splatoon 3?

Pre-orders for Splatoon 3 are not yet available, but with no official release date set in stone, this shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.

If the rumor about a March release is correct, we should have confirmation of that by now, and pre-orders should be available very quickly after that – we’ll keep you informed on the progress. Receive the best of RadioTimes.com delivered directly to your email.

You won’t be able to miss a thing. To be the first to know about breaking stories and new series, sign up for our newsletter.

Must check: Smite Season 9 – Is There Any Potential Release Date or Rumors?

A valid e-mail address to SIGN UP FOR SOMETHING, By submitting your information, you acknowledge and agree to our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy. You have the option to unsubscribe at any time.

Gameplay of Splatoon 3

In addition to taking place in a new environment (the cleverly titled Splatlands), we also know a few things about what we can anticipate from the next game in the series, which will once again have both a single-player and multiplayer option for the player.

Among the first things to be disclosed about the game when it was initially unveiled early last year was the 4v4 Turf War mode. Since then, several additional updates to the game’s previous modes have been revealed as well.

Recommended: Dead Island 2- Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Latest Update

There will be at least two new mobility mechanics and one new weapon introduced in the game. The weapon will be a bow that fires ink strings, and the maneuvers that have been revealed so far are squid surge and squid roll – both of which appear to be quite useful.

Because the game’s release is planned in the future months, we should be able to discover all about it in the following weeks – we’ll keep this page updated with all the newest developments.

Is There a Splatoon 3 Trailer Available?

There are a number of Splatoon 3 trailers available online at the moment, but here is a longer version that was unveiled during the Nintendo Direct event in December.

Read more: Why Did Pat And Jen Break Up? PopularMMOs and GamingWithJen!