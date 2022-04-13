Spirit Chronicles Season 2: Is There Going to Be a Second Season of Spirit Chronicles?

Spirit Chronicles Season 2-Popular anime series like “KonoSuba” and “Isekai Quartet” have boosted interest in the isekai genre. In our minds, we can’t help but think of a world where skyscrapers are replaced by turrets, and planes are replaced by dragons.

It might be tough for new anime series in the genre to stand out due to the recent growth in the number of isekai works. When it originally premiered earlier this year, “Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles” aimed to do this.

Based on the light novel series by author Yuri Kitayama, the animation is now available. The series involves a protagonist who wakes up on another planet, but he also shares his consciousness with another person.

The isekai genre normally simplifies the notion of rebirth in the opening scene of a debut episode, but “Spirit Chronicles” makes a hilarious mess of it. By the time “Spirit Chronicles” wraps out its first season, there will undoubtedly be more questions than answers. However, due to the upcoming second season, we’ll be able to receive some answers.

Everything we know thus far about Season 2 of “Spirit Chronicles.”

How Many Characters Will Be Included in Spirit Chronicles Season 2?

Haruto Amakawa and Rio are the focus of Season 1 of “Spirit Chronicles” (via Crunchyroll). Haruto is a Japanese young guy who perishes in a horrible traffic accident. Meanwhile, Rio is a young man in a dream world who becomes an orphan when his mother is brutally murdered.

The two personalities are linked by the fact that they appear to be the same person — or at least have the same thought. Rio is thought to be a reincarnation of Haruto as he finds the personality and memories of Haruto’s previous existence.

Season 2 will very probably highlight the two characters as they try to solve their unique problem. Characters like Rio’s instructor Celia Claire and his contracted spirit Aishia are expected to return in Season 2.

Fans, on the other hand, will be hoping to see one key figure return. Rio meets Haruto’s childhood friend Miharu Ayase, who has also been recalled from modern-day Japan, at the end of Season 1. Miharu was extremely important to Haruto, thus we may anticipate her to play a key part in the upcoming season.

What Is the Premiere Date for Season 2 of Spirit Chronicles?

“Spirit Chronicles” Season 1 ended in September 2021. While viewers may wish for more than the show’s original 12-episode run, the bad news is that the following season will most likely be delayed.

On November 5, 2021, the anime series’ official Twitter account confirmed that a second season was in the works. To commemorate the news, the tweet included a special Season 1 review video. It did not, however, come with an official release date.

It’s worth noting that the first season of “Spirit Chronicles” was announced in late November 2020 (via Anime News Network), with the first episode releasing in July 2021. Given that Season 2 was announced in November, it’s probable that we’ll witness a duplicate situation in which the next season premieres in summer 2022.

Crunchyroll will almost certainly be involved in the Western distribution of “Spirit Chronicles” Season 2. Season 1 was streamed on the streaming service while it aired in Japan, and an official English dub was released on December 27, 2021.

The Second Season of Spirit Chronicles Will Includes a Storyline

Rio’s life and dealing with the knowledge that Haruto is related to him are the major subject of “Spirit Chronicles” Season 1. Celia’s scheduled marriage is stopped by Rio in the Season 1 finale.

More people from his world have also been reborn into Haruto’s reality, he finds. You can be sure that Season 2 will shed more light on how Rio became tied to Haruto. Season 2 might also explore Rio’s rise to superhuman status since learning of his connection to Haruto.

What is clear is that the second season of “Spirit Chronicles” has a lot of material from the original light novels to draw upon. For Season 1 of “Spirit Chronicles,” Monsters And Critics reports that the light novels were covered up to Volume 5.

The series of light novels are still continuing strong, with the 20th book having just been published this past fall (via Firecross). As a result, the anime series has plenty of material to draw on for future seasons.