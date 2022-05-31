Spiderhead Release Date, Plot, Trailer, Cast, and More!

In 2020, Chris Hemsworth’s action thriller Extraction was a huge hit on Netflix. Hemsworth will star in the next Sci-Fi Original film Spiderhead, which has been pushed back to June 2022.

We’ll keep track of everything you need to know about Spiderhead, including the plot, cast news, trailer updates, and when it’ll be available on Netflix.

Joseph Kosinski’s upcoming sci-fi film Escape From Spiderhead is a Netflix Original. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick wrote the script for the film, which was based on George Saunders’ short story of the same name.

Chris Hemsworth Will Star in Another Netflix Original Sci-fi Film

It appears that small screens are finally doing wonders for Hollywood’s A-listers. Chris Hemsworth is back on the small screen with a rare thriller comedy that has been placed in the Sci-Fi genre by the streamer, following the success of “Extraction,” a Netflix original.

Joseph Kosinski directed this American science fiction thriller. The film is billed as a Netflix original, however, it is based on a short story by George Saunders, a famous writer whose work has appeared in publications such as the New York Times, Harper’s, and GQ.

Netflix has a history of adapting unique stories and making even better adaptations. On June 17th, Netflix will broadcast the film Pushing Boundaries to Serve Science and Humanity, which explores the narrative of pushing boundaries to serve science and humanity.

Do We Have a Trailer for Spiderhead?

Yes, on May 17th, the streaming platform debuted the much-anticipated Spiderhead trailer, which captured everyone’s attention with its sci-fi narrative that does not appear to be especially kid-friendly.

The trailer gives off psychological thriller undertones, which may pique the interest of some.

Chris Hemsworth stars as a visionary scientist who gathers a group of prisoners in a futuristic prison and conducts experiments on them using his own experimental medications.

Cast of Spiderhead

As previously stated, Chris Hemsworth plays Steve Abnesti, the insane prison leader. After his last Thank You for Your Service in 2017, Miles Teller is back to the big screen for the first time (he’ll also be into Gun: Maverick).

In the film, he portrays one of the experiment volunteers. Apart from them, Jurnee Smollett plays Rachel, another Abnesti prison experimental inmate.

Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick wrote the screenplay. Eric Newman produced the film.

We can’t wait to see the silly yet amazing human trials on June 17th, as intriguing as the trailer looks.

What Is the Best Way to Watch Spiderhead?

On June 17, Spiderhead will be available exclusively on Netflix. Despite the fact that past Netflix titles, such as The Irishman and Don’t Look Up, had a limited theatrical distribution prior to or concurrent with their streaming debuts, Spiderhead will not be shown on the big screen.

On June 17, Spiderhead will be available exclusively on Netflix.

Netflix continues to have the highest member base, earning them the title of “King of Streaming.” Concerns about frequent price hikes and a change of heart on password sharing between homes, as well as the market’s extreme fragmentation, pose a threat to the King’s crown.

Thanks to original content, theatrical blockbusters available for streaming much sooner, and substantial libraries of old favorites owned by the platform’s parent company, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, HBO Max, Hulu, and Paramount+ have emerged as viable contenders to the reigning queen.

Conclusion

2022 is already shaping up to be a fantastic year for science fiction aficionados. Ben Stiller’s Severance and Daniels’ Everything Everywhere All At Once have already blown minds and melted hearts.

David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future is set to shock the Cannes Film Festival, and now Spiderhead has entered the discourse. Joseph Kosinski is the director of Spiderhead (Tron: Legacy).

Kosinski built a reputation for himself early on with science fiction films like Tron: Legacy and Oblivion, but he’s been waiting patiently for the long-awaited release of Top Gun: Maverick.

Top Gun: Maverick received a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival. Tom Cruise, the film’s star, received an honorary/surprise Palme d’Or–Cannes’ top honor–prior to the release of the film.