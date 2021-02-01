SpaceX to fly the Inspiration 4 mission with all the public crew to St. Jude

SpaceX on Monday announced that it will launch four private individuals into orbit around the Earth in a Crew Dragon capsule, known as “the world’s first all-citizen mission.” It is scheduled to launch in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The company’s spacecraft will be commanded by Jared Isaacman, Founder and CEO of Shift 4 Payments. This work, called Inspiration 4, seeks to mobilize support for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Isaacman donates the three locations on the trip to team members who are chosen to represent the pillars of leadership, hope, generosity and prosperity, SpaceX said in a statement.

“Inspiration 4 is the realization of a lifelong dream and a step towards the future in which anyone can boldly explore the stars. I appreciate the enormous responsibility available by commanding this mission, and I want to help humanity promote this historic moment to tackle childhood cancer on Earth,” Isaacman said in a statement. .

Isaacman has given two places to the work of St. Jude, one of which is “reserved for the messenger of St. Jude.” The fourth and final panel seat will be determined by an online competition that runs from February 1 to February 28, and will be open to new and existing customers of Isaacman’s Shift 4 Shop eCommerce site.

The Inspiration 4 crew will undergo SpaceX-led training in which they will be ready to launch one of the company’s Falcon 9 rockets.

Elon Muskin The company has announced several private travelers over the past few years A deal to fly with Japanese billionaire Yusaku Mesawa In the company’s starship rocket on a voyage around the moon in 2023. SpaceX also has space travel deals Axium Space, which aims to put four people on board the International Space Station on a 10-day voyage Early next year, and space adventures are planned Let four tourists fly on a five-day “free-flyer” trip in orbit By 2022.