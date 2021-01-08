Top News

SpaceX launches Turksat 5A communications satellite for Turkey, Lands rocket

by

Cape Canaveral, fl. – SpaceX The launch of a Turkish communications satellite into orbit tonight (Jan. 7) is expected to be another launch pad-filled year.

230 ft high (70 m) Falcon 9 Rocket At 9:15 pm EST (0215 GMT on January 8) at the Cape Canaveral Space Station, the Durkshot 5A satellite was launched into space and exploded from the space launch 40 at about four minutes, scheduled for about four minutes. The brief delay was caused by a bad tracking issue, SpaceX said during its live launch broadcast.

