SpaceX delays launch of 143 satellites in a single rocket

SpaceX Attempts to record 143 satellites on one device Falcon 9 Rocket Suspended Saturday due to poor Weather.

“Due to unfavorable weather, we are down from today’s release,” The Owned by Elon Kastur The company said in a tweet.

‘NASA test for most powerful rocket in the world’ equipment failure

“Another launch attempt is available tomorrow, January 24, at 10:00 a.m. EST with a 22-minute window opening,” SpaceX wrote.

According to Ars Technica, Weather “Violated electric field rule for safe launch.”

SpaceX is scheduled to launch Of Florida Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Saturday at 9:40 a.m. ET.

The launch will be SpaceX’s fifth aircraft for the Falcon 9 first-level booster, but is the team’s first task on the Wrightshare program, which will carry 10 Starling Internet satellites and 133 small satellites.

In its rightshare program, SpaceX allows small satellite operators to book a portion of a payload on a Falcon 9 launch.

SpaceX production supervisor Andy Tron said the mission would break the record for most satellites launched from a single rocket.

Tech Crunch reports The previous record came from the Indian Space Research Organization’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle-C37 Launched in February 2017.

SpaceX has seen success over the past year, including the company’s flawless release First team launching To the International Space Station