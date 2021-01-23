Top News

SpaceX delays launch of 143 satellites in a single rocket

by

SpaceX Attempts to record 143 satellites on one device Falcon 9 Rocket Suspended Saturday due to poor Weather.

“Due to unfavorable weather, we are down from today’s release,” The Owned by Elon Kastur The company said in a tweet.

‘NASA test for most powerful rocket in the world’ equipment failure

“Another launch attempt is available tomorrow, January 24, at 10:00 a.m. EST with a 22-minute window opening,” SpaceX wrote.

According to Ars Technica, Weather “Violated electric field rule for safe launch.”

SpaceX is scheduled to launch Of Florida Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Saturday at 9:40 a.m. ET.

The launch will be SpaceX’s fifth aircraft for the Falcon 9 first-level booster, but is the team’s first task on the Wrightshare program, which will carry 10 Starling Internet satellites and 133 small satellites.

In its rightshare program, SpaceX allows small satellite operators to book a portion of a payload on a Falcon 9 launch.

SpaceX production supervisor Andy Tron said the mission would break the record for most satellites launched from a single rocket.

Tech Crunch reports The previous record came from the Indian Space Research Organization’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle-C37 Launched in February 2017.

Click here for the Fox News app

SpaceX has seen success over the past year, including the company’s flawless release First team launching To the International Space Station

READ  Govt said the bilateral relief plan was an emergency package.
0
Sigmund Shepard
Written By
More from Sigmund Shepard

The UK and the EU may be on the verge of signing an agreement

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson (L) will be...
Read More

You may also like

Alibaba faces a confrontation in China. Its role is to sink.

U.S. Corona virus: With US inches close to 350,000 Govt-19 deaths, more than 115,000 sample projects could die in the next four weeks

Stacy Abrams rejects the comparison between refusing to agree and Trump

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *