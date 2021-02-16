Top News

SpaceX 60 launches new Starling Internet satellites into orbit, misses rocket landing

Cape Canaveral, fl. – அ SpaceX The Falcon 9 rocket launched a new set of 60 Starling Internet satellites into orbit late on Monday (February 15), but failed to land on a floating platform at sea.

Two level Falcon 9 Booster, Topped with 60 Broadband spacecraft, The space launch complex was thrown here from the 40s 10:59 pm EST (February 16 at 0359 GMT) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. About nine minutes later, the first stage of the rocket returned to Earth to attempt a sixth landing on SpaceX’s drone “Off Course I Still Love You” in the Atlantic Ocean, but lost its target.

