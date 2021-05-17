Space Race 2: Russia and US compete to record first film from Earth – Epoch Negasios

+



The International Space Station will present the first film from Earth. It is not yet known whether it is Russian or American (Photo: NASA photo via Getty Images)

Let’s “restart” the space race between the United States and the former Soviet Union in the second half of the twentieth century. Russia plans to send an actor and film director to the International Space Station (ISS). The Russians want to make their first film from Earth. Defender, This trip is scheduled for October 5th.

Well, at the same time, the United States will have a cinematography team. The film stars Tom Cruise, “Mission Impossible”, and directed by Doug Lyman, from “The Born Identity” and “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”.

The exact date for the departure of the Hollywood star has not yet been announced, but the departure of the Russians in the first days of the month indicates that they want to go there before the Americans.

Shortly after the cruise and company backed by NASA and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk approved their galaxy projects, news broke last year that Russia was preparing for space production.

In November 2020, the Russian space agency Roscosmos issued a statement saying, “I am looking for a real superhero to go to the stars … at the same time to become a big international star.”

The female protagonist candidates for the film, as reported, must be between 25 and 40 years of age, Russian citizenship, weighing 50 kg to 70 kg, with a “chest waist” of up to 112 cm. In addition, they can run a kilometer in three and a half minutes or less, swim 800 meters (freestyle) in 20 minutes and dive 3 meters from a springboard with “impressive technique”. No previous experience in acting is required.

Selected Actress Yulia Percild, 36 years old. He met ISS with 37-year-old director Klim Shipenko. As stated in it The Guardian, oBoth will undergo training, including centrifugal tests and zero-gravity aircraft, which will begin in late June 1.

The pre-flight camp will be documented by Channel One, one of Russia’s leading television channels, who will be involved in the production of the film, as well as the director general of Roscosmos, Dmitry Rokosin.

Regarding recorded history, the Russian space agency called it “space drama” aimed at “popularizing Russian space operations and glorifying the astronaut’s career.”

