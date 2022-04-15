Space Force Season 3 Release Date: What Can We Expect From Space Force 3?

Space Force Season 3-After that enormous cliffhanger in the conclusion, Steve Carell and the group returned for more mischief in Space Force season two, and they were left with some significant challenges to cope with. After all, it may spell the end of the world… and would you put your faith in this motley crew to stop it?

Whether you made it through the new seven-episode season, you’re undoubtedly wondering what the hell is going to happen next, if they’ll even return.

From the start, the Space Force’s reception has been polarising. Season one received mixed reviews from reviewers but did well with viewers (on Rotten Tomatoes, it scored a 39 percent critics score, but a 75 percent audience score). Season two has fared significantly better, with the show focussing on the relationships of people on the force, getting an early 100 percent reviewers to score on the day of its premiere.

Space Force Season 3 Release Date

This is the million-dollar issue on everyone’s mind, and the dismal reality is that we have no idea what’s going on as of April 2022.

Renewals are often decided by Netflix after the show has been on the platform for a month to determine whether the show will continue or not. There’s a good likelihood that even though we don’t know what’s going on, the people in charge know what’s going on.

It’s unlikely that we’ll see the show again until at least early 2023, if we’re lucky, if season three goes forward.

Greg Daniels, who wrote season two’s cliffhanger, appears to have an expectation for it, given that he left the show with such a cliffhanger.

Season two was three episodes shorter than season one, raising the question of whether viewers had less faith in the show or whether it was simply a matter of practicalities.

Amazon Prime Video’s Upload experienced the same fate as Daniels’ other series Upload, which was reduced from 10 to seven episodes. According to Daniels, both seasons of the shows were shot back-to-back in Canada.

For Space Force, he used the same crew he used for Upload, which he described to Collider as a “borrow” in an interview with the publication.

As the COVID rules were tightening, it would have been more difficult to get the concerts off the ground.

Space Force 3 Cast

If the show is renewed, you can count on the entire ensemble to be back. The cast hasn’t seen any major departures yet.

Included in this are Steve Carell as General Naird; Diana Silvers as Erin Naird; Ben Schwartz as Tony Scarapiducci; Tawnie Newsome as Andrea Ali; Jimmy O Yang as Dr. Chan; and Don Lake as Dr. Lake (Brad).

Additionally, Patton Oswalt has joined the cast in the role of Captain Lancaster, who is now stranded on a spaceship between Earth and Mars by himself.

Lisa Kudrow, who plays Naird’s imprisoned soon-to-be ex-wife Maggie, is one person we’re not sure we’ll see again. Despite the fact that we don’t know what Maggie did to wind up in jail, her appearances on the show were restricted to a few video chats.

Erin can stop checking in now that she’s divorcing her husband and moving on with her life as an independent adult. While Lisa Kudrow’s character may have an outside influence, it’s unlikely that we’ll see her again on screen. Though, you never know.

What Can We Expect From Space Force 3?

If Space Force does return, the plot will be simple: stop the asteroid and save the world, basically.

At the end of season two, Naird and his team detected a massive asteroid traveling straight for Earth, and the gang couldn’t think of anything else to do but sing ‘Kokomo’ by The Beach Boys to stay calm.

‘SPACE FORCE’ Season 2 will release on February 18 on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/SpiYyFUKIO — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 3, 2022

Now it’s a matter of figuring out how to stop it before it’s too late, given that it’s on a collision course with Earth. It’s not a huge deal.

In addition, we’ll probably see Angela and Chan’s relationship blossom, as well as Naird attempting to reconcile his personal and professional lives as things become increasingly stressful.

Captain Lancaster will most certainly still be wondering how the hell he’s supposed to get back to Earth without going insane when Erin graduates from high school.