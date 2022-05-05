Southern Charm Season 8: Everything To Know About The New Season

The hit Bravo reality show “Southern Charm” appears to be returning for a second season. The series depicts “how modern-day Southern aristocracy lives” through the personal and professional lives of young singles in Charleston, South Carolina, according to IMDb.

According to Showbiz CheatSheet, the show’s ratings have remained stable since its 2013 premiere, ranging between 700,000 and 800,000 viewers every live episode.

It’s also undoubtedly helped that the show’s stars have remained in the spotlight long after Season 7 ended in February. Kristin Cavallari has rejected allegations that she is involved in a love triangle with “Southern Charm’s” Craig Conover and Austen Kroll, whom she refers to as pals.

There was also the announcement that Naomie Olindo and Metul Shah had split up due to an infidelity scandal. It’s easy to see why Bravo would renew the show for another season based on what appears to happen outside of production.

Release Date for Season 8 of Southern Charm

Bravo is most known for the “Real Housewives” franchise, but the network offers a bevy of other shows with interesting cast members and exciting narrative twists and turns to offer.

However, many people are wondering when we will be able to see more of the “playground for boys who never want to grow up” on television.

According to Bustle, new seasons of “Southern Charm” are frequently recorded in the autumn and shown in the spring. Work began early last season but was eventually postponed because of the ongoing COVID-19 infestation in the area.

As a result, production occurred over the summer of 2020, and Season 7 premiered in the fall of 2020, with episodes showing from October 29 to January 21, with the reunion airing on January 28 and February 4, respectively (via Bravo TV).

According to Radar, filming on new episodes of this reality television series will begin in September, which means Bravo fans can expect Season 8 to premiere in the spring of 2022.

Season 8 Cast of Southern Charm

In the year 2020, “Southern Charm” will focus on Kathryn Dennis, Shep Rose, Austen Kroll, and Craig Conover. Madison LeCroy was also elevated to a full-time cast member, and Leva Bonaparte and John Pringle were welcomed as newcomers to the show.

Currently, rumors are circulating that Venita Aspen, who has previously appeared on the show, maybe offered a full-time role on the show, along with the prospect of three new characters joining the cast.

According to Radar, some of the show’s original stars have “approved” new cast members for Season 8, and the season “should feature a larger cast and be more enjoyable this time around.”

Season 8 Trailer for Southern Charm

A trailer for the eighth season of Southern Charm is also available on YouTube.

The Plot of Southern Charm Season 8

The notoriously secretive society of Charleston, South Carolina, opens the doors of their centuries-old plantation estates for the first time, allowing a rare inside peek at the lifestyles of modern-day Southern nobility.

Thanks to a group of the city’s most fascinating gentlemen and their Southern belle counterparts, get fascinated by the city’s social scene, which is tied by tradition and ostentation in a way that no other culture in America can match.

Several fans expressed displeasure that “Leva and Pringle didn’t contribute much,” and expressed a want to see “Madison for sure,” “more about Craig and his blossoming business,” and “Shep happy in a relationship,” among other things (via Reddit).

When asked if he wants to stay or leave, he replies, “Yes.” “I don’t want it to come to an end,” Rose emphasized her desire for “Southern Charm” to continue. Even if it happened, I wouldn’t go to sleep crying. To put it another way, that is.”

Explore the world of exclusivity, money, and controversy that resides beyond the walls of Charleston’s most aristocratic families, and you’ll discover a world that spans centuries. The fast-paced, drama-filled docu-series follows a group of Charleston singles as they try to make their way in this tightly knit, upscale society.

Conclusion

Season 7 of “Southern Charm,” a Bravo reality show located in Charleston, South Carolina, premiered earlier this year, with Season 8 set to premiere in 2019. The incident in 2020 focused on Kathryn Dennis, who used a monkey emoji in a heated online conversation with radio DJ Tamika Gadsden, leading to the cancellation of the show.

After the cameras stopped rolling and the episodes stopped airing after the show finished, more and more of these celebrities began to make the news. Madison LeCroy was accused of having an affair with a former Major League Baseball player by Craig Conover (in reference to Alex Rodriguez, who was engaged to Jennifer Lopez at the time).