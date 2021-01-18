Sources say Trump will issue about 100 apologies and exchanges on Tuesday

The White House held a meeting Sunday to finalize the apology list, two sources said.

Officials say Trump, who released the apology and exchanges in a standard clip just before Christmas, suspended them directly before and after the January 6 riots in the U.S. Capitol.

Aides said Trump focused on the number of election colleges in the early days, except for him to make the final decision on the apology. White House officials had expected them to resume after Jan. 6, but Trump backed down after being accused of inciting riots.

Initially, two large blocks were ready to leave, one last weekend and the other Tuesday. Now, officials expect there to be only the last block – unless controversial allies, his family members or Trump decides at the last minute to apologize to him.

Final actions include a combination of amnesty with the intention of reforming the criminal justice system and controversy over the protection or provision made to political allies.

Forgiveness is one of the many things Trump needs to complete within a few days of his presidency ending. White House officials have also issued executive orders, and the president still hopes to categorize information related to the Russian investigation before stepping down. But as executives are still declining in jobs, the chances of anything being done in it seem to be declining.

The January 6 riots, which led to Trump’s second indictment, have complicated his desire to pardon himself, his children and personal lawyer Rudy Giuloni. At this point, aides do not think he will do so, but with caution he knows what his last presidential presidency will do before officially stepping down on January 20 afternoon.

In the aftermath of the riots, advisers encouraged Trump to drop his self-apology because someone familiar with the conversations says he appears to be guilty of something. Many of Trump’s closest advisers have urged him not to allow anyone involved in the US Capitol siege, despite Trump’s initial position that those involved did nothing wrong.

Sen, a Trump ally, said there were “plenty of people urging the president to apologize to everyone involved in the uprising.” Lindsay Graham told Fox News on Sunday. “It is wrong to apologize to these people.”

A White House official said no letters had been prepared for the apology.

However, Trump is expected to leave the White House on January 20, with an apology until noon on inauguration day.

Names that attract attention like Julian Assange , Is not currently trusted among people who apologize, but the list is still fluid, and that too may change.

It is also uncertain whether Trump’s former adviser Steve Bonan will be pardoned.

Trump is still receiving numerous suggestions for an apology from advisers staying at the White House, from those outside the building, and from monarchs who have been campaigning for months for themselves or their clients.

The expectation among allies is that Trump will apologize that he may benefit from the presidency after office.

“Everything is a transaction. He wants forgiveness because he is one-sided. And he wants to help people who think he owes him,” said a source familiar with the matter.

Solomon Melcon Possibility of Mercy

Dr. Solomon Melkan, a leading ophthalmologist in the Palm Beach area of ​​Florida, is in jail after being convicted of dozens of health care frauds and is currently expected to be added to the admissions list, according to three sources on CNN.

Democratic New Jersey Sen. Melkon, who is notable for being a co-conspirator in the dismissal of the corruption case against Bob Menendez, 17 years imprisonment For health care fraud in 2018.

While his name has surprised some Trump allies with the president’s attitude towards Menendez, Melkan is seen as a wealthy and influential figure in South Florida. Corruption case against Mendes and Melkan Abandoned by the Judiciary in January 2018

Inside the White House, there has been a fight to apologize on behalf of allies and prosecuting groups, and sources say names could be added and taken until the last minute.

CNN previously reported that apologies had been made in the last days of Trump’s tenure in the hope of making money loyal to Trump from allies, campaigners and others. The New York Times It said on Sunday that some of those individuals were coming to lobby for tens of thousands of dollars on behalf of criminals seeking an apology.

This report has been updated with additional reporting.