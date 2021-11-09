What Had Happened In Sounds Like Love Ending?

In ‘Sounds Like Love’ Netflix Spanish romance, the significance of discovering happiness by loving oneself first is explored.

We get forced to leave our comfort zone in order to genuinely enjoy ourselves from time to time in life. That is the general message of the Spanish romantic movie (Fuimos Canciones).

The film, directed by Juana Macias, stars three pals who are confronted with both life and love problems. The song’s title is taken from the book Canciones y Recuerdos, which means “Songs and Memories.”

After years of suffering, the three friends must now decide whether or not to face their past and muster up the courage to anticipate a brighter future.

Gather your girlfriends and stick together. This is a chronicle of all that occurred throughout.

‘Sounds Like Love’ Story Summary and Final Conclusion Explained

Maca is a 29-year-old woman who works for a derisive and unpleasant social media influencer boss named Pipa. Following a breakup with her partner, Leo, she channeled all of her efforts into her job. Unfortunately, because of Pipa’s behavior, her profession is not progressing at all.

But when she goes to look for a new position, Racquel tells her that she should join the police force. After seeing how well they work together, MaCa decides it’s time to find out what the two are up to. In the past. It had been several months since they’d last seen each other, and things between them had deteriorated. However, Leo rushed off, leaving Maca devastated.

Maca is not the only one dealing with relationship problems. Jimena and Adriana are also dealing with love issues. Adriana is trapped in an unfulfilling relationship. Santi is having a tough time moving on after his death, while Jimena is grief-stricken.

When Leo apologized to Maca, the sorcerer’s apprentice could not help but fall in love with him once more. She began to notice his adult side, and she decided to give him another chance. With Racquel’s help, Maca was able to get a new employment opportunity.

Read more: The Starling Released: Is It on Netflix?

Unfortunately, the new position is in Paris. Maca must choose where to be with Leo in Madrid or go to Paris and pursue her professional goals.

Did Maca Choose Leo?

For Maca, the opportunity to work for Leo and his family was a once-in-a-lifetime chance. During the movie’s conclusion, Leo brings Maca back to the home where they were supposed to live together.

However, Maca decides that professional life is more important than love. She accepted the offer in Paris and crushed Leo’s heart.

She modified her viewpoint. We then see Maca leading a happy life as a successful businesswoman in Paris after the film has ended. We also see her kissing Leo, who appears to have followed her to the City of Light.

However, don’t be fooled because Maca and Leo are most likely not getting back together again.

Returning to the apartment several years ago, Maca pleaded with Leo to tell her he was leaving for Boston. This section is critical because it depicts Maca, now in the future, dealing with the same problem. Maca now understands what her brother has been through, and she is reconciled with her past.

Despite the fact that she invites him to accompany her to Paris, Leo is unable to resign his position.

Maca decides to pursue her ambitions instead of remaining with Leo. We observed Maca running from right to left on our screens whenever she was overwhelmed in prior sequences.

Also, Encanto | When Will It Coming On Netflix?

Maca flees from left to right on our screen, suggesting a release and a good transformation in her personality. Combining Maca and Leo might undo the good changes she has made.

Maca likes to daydream about events. So her kiss with Leo in Paris was just a result of her imagination.

What Happens to Adriana and Julian in the End? Did Jimena Fall in Love Again?

Maca informed Adriana and Jimena in a video message about her decision to relocate to Paris. The story of the orphaned elephant girl and her struggles with human traffickers inspired Karen to take action and rescue other elephants.

Adriana fell in love with a woman but continued to try to save her marriage. Finally, Adriana realized that it’s time to follow her gut instinct. She packed her belongings and traveled to her girlfriend’s house.

Meanwhile, Jimena discovered that Jorge was a liar. He appears to be a posthumous reincarnation of Santi, and he has been hired by her pals to play the part. She understands that she likes him only because he reminds her of Santi.

She decides to try and repair her relationship with Samuel, the psychologist she was seeing prior to Jorge’s arrival.

You will like to read this also: What About the ‘partner Track’ Series of Netflix?

In the end, the three pals had a fresh start in life. Adriana is flourishing in her work, Maca discovers new love, and Jimena finally lets go of Santi’s memories.

The protagonist of the film tells us that it is never too late to find happiness. All we need to do now is make a daring choice to start loving ourselves first, and everything will fall into place.

There are also a limited number of movies and TV shows available for streaming on Netflix.