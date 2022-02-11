Sonic Frontiers-Release Date: Everything You Need to Know!

Although the introduction of Sonic Frontiers at The Game Awards 2021 came as a surprise, given that Sonic games in recent years have been hit or miss (mainly miss), we are impressed with the game’s initial screenshots and gameplay trailer.

We’ve seen a possible release date, beautiful world scenery, and possibly new foes for Sonic Frontiers. The movie’s plot may be hinted at in the trailer, but it’s too early to tell.

Release Date for Sonic Frontiers

Marketing jargon suggests that Sonic Frontiers will be released sometime between November and December 2022. The PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, as well as the Xbox One, the Nintendo Switch, and the PC through Steam, are all likely candidates for the game’s release.

Play Music of Sonic Frontiers

Ray tracing may or may not make an appearance, depending on the game’s scale and world design, although the difference between previous-generation and current-generation consoles is as yet unknown.

The Plot of Sonic Frontiers

Sonic Frontiers takes our hero, Sonic, to the Starfall Islands, where he discovers a diverse array of biomes and the remnants of an ancient civilization. Breath of the Wild vibes are all over this.

With the help of the trailer and a few Twitter confirmations, we have a few ideas about the film’s premise. In the first place, it has been confirmed that Dr. Eggman and Tails will feature in Sonic Frontiers.

Sonic Frontiers’ teaser trailer also confirmed that Amy’s voice may be heard in it. Amy has been altered and brainwashed by an old technological gadget, so it’s uncertain whether Sonic is on the prowl for her (weirder things have happened). Even if Dr.

Eggman is the bad guy, it’s too obvious, especially given the trailer’s indications that it’s going to be a more sombre take on the Sonic brand. My best assumption is that there will be a new villain in this season, which would be a welcome change.

The Gameplay of Sonic Frontiers

Even though we didn’t have a chance to play Sonic Frontiers in its entirety, it is clear that the game has an open-world like that of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The creators call this the series’ first “open-zone” experience.

We’ve confirmed a few biomes, including grasslands, woods, waterfalls, and deserts, based on the images and descriptions of the games. The strange towers with spiraling circles surrounding them were also shown in the teaser.

Players may utilize them to refresh their map and get a better perspective of the surrounding region, much to the Assassin’s Creed towers. Breath of the Wild also included these structures.

There are a few recognizable faces in Sonic Frontiers, so it’s feasible that they’ll be playable in some capacity, be it through the game’s single-player campaign or online multiplayer.

Again, we have no idea if these features will be included in the game, but it would be awesome if they were (wink wink, Sonic Team) According to Tomoya Ohtani and Tee Lopes, who wrote the music for the trailer, Jun Senoue will be responsible for the game’s soundtrack.

Requirements for Sonic Frontiers on a PC

When it comes to a Sonic game, I’d normally say that it isn’t too demanding in terms of graphics, but knowing the route Sonic Team is taking with Sonic Frontiers, I’d reconsider. You also have to consider how well optimized the game is, even if you distrust Sonic Team’s abilities.

Look at Sonic Forces as a point of reference. Those games need a minimum of 4 GB of RAM, an Intel Core i5 or AMD A10 7th generation CPU, and an Nvidia GTX 750 Ti or AMD R7 265 graphics card to run at all. Compared to the requirements of today’s video games, that’s little, but I doubt Sonic Frontiers will require much more.

Why? Sonic Frontiers has to operate well at lower settings because it will be available on the Nintendo Switch. You may need an RTX 3060 in order to stay up at maximum settings, which isn’t too much of a problem considering that the finest inexpensive gaming laptops have this capability.

Outlook of Sonic Frontiers

Sonic Frontiers is set to premiere this year, so we may expect more from the developer soon. We expect a new version by E3 2022, which is just a few months away now. Because Sonic Forces was such a flop, I’m hopeful that this game can redeem 3D Sonic platformers.

