Skeleton Hand: What is the Meaning of This Tattoo?

Tiktok: What is the Hand Drawing a Skeleton Challenge?

People are drawing skeleton bones on their hands in this popular TikTok trend that has gained popularity on social media.

TikTok has had a significant impact on daily life over the past year, popularising a variety of fashion and beauty trends. The most prominent ones are tie-dye, vibrant makeup, and oversized clothing.

On TikTok, when one person wears something, suddenly everyone wants to copy them, and new trends frequently spread across the app very quickly.

It actually takes quite a bit of skill to create the look of skeleton hands with a pen, which is a common beauty trend.

What Does Tiktok’s Skeleton Hand Drawing Trend Mean?

On TikTok, users are demonstrating how to make their own hands resemble skeleton hands.

Around the time of Halloween in 2020, the skeleton hand drawing gained popularity, and it is unquestionably a fantastic Halloween costume.

People are still trying it out because it looks cool, and it has now started trending once more in advance of the spooky holiday (and we’re sure it will be trendy after Halloween as well).

The Popularity of Skeleton Hand

Because they find it cool, people keep experimenting with this trend, which is currently trending once more in preparation for the spooky holiday. The simplest way to create your own skeleton hand is by following one of the many instructions that are available on TikTok.

You only need a black pen, but it would be best to use a pen that can be easily removed if you don’t want the skeleton to be permanently inked onto your hand. Twitter has seen a lot of discussion about the skeleton hand trend, which shows how popular it is. One person claimed that drawing a skeleton hand on their hand is their current obsession. They worked on drawing for fifty minutes.

I can confirm that, yes. “Yes,” agreed the second. Others, however, were unsure of how to address this trend. When you give it some thought, it is a little odd. Another person questioned, “Why do people draw their hands to look like a skeleton’s hand?”

Drawn Skeleton Hand: How to Do It?

The simplest way to give yourself a skeleton hand is by following one of the many tutorials available on TikTok.

All you need is a black pen, but if you don’t want the skeleton to stay on your hand forever, choose one that is easily washable.

The skeleton bone structure is then formed by drawing a variety of shapes on each finger. Although it takes quite a while, once finished, it looks fantastic.

To learn how to do it step-by-step, watch the video below.

So Why Do Tiktok Users Draw Skeleton Hands in Marker on Themselves?

Who the hell knows where these fads go viral? Nobody really knows why Baphomet started becoming popular on social media or why teenagers started dressing as e-boys and e-girls and performing mirthless dances while sporting vacant smiles for likes, but here we are.

Drawing one’s phalanges has a fairly simple explanation for why it became popular on TikTok: it began as a Halloween trend for a unique Halloween costume idea.

It persisted for some reason past Thanksgiving and well into the second week of December, long after the spooky season had ended.

The trend may be so intoxicatingly distracting to people for a number of reasons. The first reason is that, well, skeletons are pretty awesome. There are a number of theories as to why people find skeletons to be so fascinating, depending on who you are.

It might have something to do with the fact that skeletons represent humanity at its most “stripped down to its essence,” claims this author for The Atlantic.

Others have proposed that the reason skulls and bones captivate our imaginations so much is because they serve as constant reminders of our own mortality. They also serve as a reminder that we only have a limited time to live on this miserable rock, so we might as well enjoy it.

Skeleton Hands Can Be Drawn Using a Variety of Techniques on Tiktok

You could use a simple black washable marker or go for something a little more permanent (no, I’m not talking about a Sir-Marks-A-Lot) like a calligraphy pen, or have a skilled henna tattoo artist do it for you.

Some individuals became a little crazier with their camera tricks and cuts, showcasing their cool skeleton hands. It’s especially spooky when combined with a blue light effect.

