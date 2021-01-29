Siomi claims that its ‘air charge’ technology operates over several meters

Siomi is Announced The company claims that the “Me Air Charging Technology” wireless charging system can charge devices up to “several meters in circumference”. According to Xiaomi, multiple devices can be charged at 5W simultaneously, and physical barriers do not reduce charging efficiency.

Xiaomi claims that the technology also works on smartwatches and fitness bracelets. Another goal is to make “living rooms truly wireless” where speakers, lights and smart home devices are all powered by the same remote system. A Siomi representative confirms On the edgeHowever, no commercial products will include the technology this year and it has refused to provide a release deadline.

In Siomi’s words, here’s how Mi Air Charging technology works:

The main technology of Xiaomi’s remote charging is in space fitting and power transfer. Five-phase interference antennas are built into Xiaomi’s self-developed isolated charging pile, which can accurately detect the location of the smartphone. A phase control line with 144 antennas transmits millimeter-wide waves directly to the phone through beamforming. On the smartphone side, Xiaomi has also developed a miniaturized antenna array with a built-in “beacon antenna” and a “receiving antenna array”. Beacon antenna transmits status information with low power consumption. The receiving antenna array, consisting of 14 antennas, converts the millimeter wave signal emitted by the charging pile into electrical power through the circuit, making the science fiction charging experience a reality.

Needless to say you should not be skeptical about this technology coming to market until the evidence says otherwise. Companies like Energies Has been announcing “truly wireless charging” at CES and beyond for years, but the technology has not yet received serious traction. Siomi has protested Advances in wireless charging engineering In the past, however, it has had the advantage of having a large hardware ecosystem that could theoretically be alienated.