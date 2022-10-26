Sims 4 Broken Mods: How Can We Find These Mods?

In Sims 4, mods and custom content (cc) can change the way the game is played in a big way. But when a new update or game/expansion pack comes out, players might find mods that don’t work because the custom content isn’t compatible with the update. This guide will show you how to find out which Sims 4 mods are broken and how to fix them or get rid of them so you can play the game without problems.

Sims 4 Broken Mods After Update

Since the code can change with Sims 4 updates, some mods may stop working. Here’s how to check for and fix or get rid of them.

How to Check for a Broken Mod and Find It?

If you use more than one mod in Sims 4 and one of them doesn’t work with the new patch or update, there’s no easy way to find out which one doesn’t work. If you are new to this game, the manual process can be hard to understand. The best thing to do is to go to the Sims forum and look for broken or updated mods and custom content for the most recent patch.

Here’s one for the Werewolves patch for June 14, 2000. Here, you can find reports written by other players who have tried them out. This is the thread on Answers.ea.com where the most recent link will be posted. Some mods may become outdated, some may need to be updated, and some may no longer be supported.

How to Check if Mods in Sims 4 Are Broken?

If you want to test for broken mods, make sure you have a backup of your saves in case your save file gets damaged while you’re testing.

Get rid of all the other files in your Mods folder and just keep the one you are testing right now. This can be hard to do if you have a lot of mods, but it’s the only way to do it.

Remember to delete the localthumbcache file because it stores the mods’ memory cache, which needs to be deleted for testing to work and to stop mods from fighting with each other.

Start up your game and see if it works right with the mod you are using. If it doesn’t work or won’t start at all, the mod is probably broken. You can tell the mod’s creator or post about it on the thread.

How to Fix Mods That Don’t Work?

What should you do now that you know that some mods that you really enjoy using are not functioning properly? What you can do is as follows:

Communicate with the author using Discord or any of the other social media outlets. There is a good likelihood that they are already aware of it and that they are maybe working on making it compatible. If you want to know what’s going on, look at the posts that have been pinned or read the most recent update from the creator.

How to Delete Broken Mods?

The first method involves deleting faulty cc files with the help of the Tray Importer. The second method involves deleting the folders by hand.

Put an end to the game. Proceed to the location of the file: C:\Usersname\Documents\Electronic Arts\ The Sims 4, a video game.

Find the folder labeled MODS.

Copy all of the mods to the desktop of your computer.

Now verify the game after you have successfully re-inserted a Mod folder into the “MODS” folder. You can determine whether or not a specific mod is functioning appropriately or causing issues by using this method.

If it’s causing problems, delete the folder, and don’t add it back until the update has been modified to make it compatible with the folder. In that case, you should remove the faulty mod.

Keep in mind to delete the localthumbscache.package file in order to clear the cache for The Sims 4 game. If you do not do this, the mod will not be deleted completely, and it is possible that it will resurface.

