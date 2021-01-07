Signal emerges in new signatures after Elon Musk and WhatsApp sparked controversy

The encrypted messaging application signal says it sees new users registering on the platform, thus causing the company to see delays in phone number verifications of new accounts across multiple cell providers.

What or who is responsible for the many new users interested in trying the platform operated by the nonprofit Signal Foundation, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and signal rival WhatsApp.

Verification codes are currently delayed among multiple providers because many new individuals are now trying to join the signal (we can not register our excitement). We are working with carriers to resolve this quickly. Hang in there. – Signal (ign signal) January 7, 2021

Kasturi is now the richest man in the world After surpassing Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in net worth, Tweeted a Memorial Day last night criticizing Facebook for its role Helping members of the mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday Organize online. The tweet, always a picture of the big dominoes, turned Facebook’s launch on the Harvard University campus into a hot or non-existent women-rating website that was a platform to help in one way or another when the attack on Congress on Wednesday sought to certify that Joe Biden had been elected president.

Musk, who has been vocal in his criticism of Facebook in recent years, recalled his 41.5 million followers with a suggestion: Download Signal instead of using the Facebook product (although Musk did not call Facebook or WhatsApp, especially by name in both of his posts).

As for the WhatsApp controversy, it’s a bit complicated. While it is not immediately clear whether Musk is referring or is aware of the current WhatsApp privacy dust, there has been a growing backlash against Facebook-owned messaging use as a result of the company’s plans to implement a new privacy policy on February 8th.

There is one Excellent narrator Ars Technica Here, But the short version is that WhatsApp has outlined a new privacy policy that will take effect next month, which no longer includes language, which means it will allow users to opt out of data sharing with parent company Facebook. Instead, the new policy explicitly outlines how WhatsApp data (such as your phone number, profile name and address book information) can be shared with Facebook.

“As part of the companies’ Facebook family, WhatsApp receives and shares information from the families of these companies.” New Privacy Policy Says. “We may use the information we receive from them and use the information we share with them to help operate, deliver, enhance, understand, customize, support and market our services and their offerings.”

Facebook says its new privacy policy will not change anything about consumer data sharing

As Ars Reports, the deviation has not really been in use for some time – this one The one-time option was reintroduced in 2016, And keeps WhatsApp’s privacy policy from specifying the language. Says a Facebook spokesperson On the edge The changes, which take effect next month, are designed to address data sharing between Facebook and WhatsApp in relation to messaging with businesses, and nothing has changed in terms of consumer chats effectively.

Facebook says it announced the changes again in October New WhatsApp customer service and shopping features, Some of them Came live last month. It also states that new users will not have the option to opt out for many years, but will respect any WhatsApp user’s opt-out option. PCMake. If you live in Europe, under no circumstances will WhatsApp share data with Facebook for advertising purposes, as explained by Niam Sweeney, WhatsApp’s policy director for markets in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Twitter thread.

2/5 WhatsApp’s latest Terms of Service and Privacy Policy Update have falsely reported that users in the European region must agree to share data with Facebook for advertising purposes in order to continue using the Service. This is incorrect. – iamNiamhSweeneyNYC January 7, 2021

But what is happening now seems to be a small contextual slump on social media because WhatsApp users now think they are forced to share data with Facebook, but it is happening if they do not opt ​​out in 2016. None of which Facebook and WhatsApp help Recent attacks on Apple To the end of the iPhone maker Force new self-report labels on iOS apps And its future plans Force application makers to seek permission To track Apple device owners.

The new Privacy Policy announcement does not help Facebook’s cause, it tells disgruntled users – again, about how businesses use Facebook’s backend to manage their chats on WhatsApp – provided a “delete their account” remedy.

All of this has created a perfect storm on social media, with WhatsApp users seemingly fleeing the platform in large numbers, a non-profit non-profit encrypted messaging app that does not belong to the planet’s largest social network. Signal Messenger, LLC, is a software organization that manages product development from Signal. Co-founded and funded by Brian Acton, Frustrated WhatsApp co-founder He has publicly slandered his former employer’s privacy practices.

Facebook has refused to comment on the post or publish any public blog post or report on its planned WhatsApp privacy policy outside of Sweeney outside Europe, which could add to the confusion at this point. But what is the Silver Lining for Signal is that the combination of these events creates a potential mobile messaging app for its operating system and a whole new alternative to the Facebook ecosystem.