Sid Wilson’s Net Worth: How Rich Is the American Musician?

DJ Starscream is the stage name of Sidney George Wilson III, an American DJ, keyboardist, rapper, and pianist. He is well known for his turntablist work with Slipknot, a Grammy-winning heavy metal band.

After spending his childhood in Los Angeles, California, he was raised in New York City. Wilson was the band’s youngest member for most of its history until bassist Alessandro Venturella and drummer Jay Weinberg were added. Weinberg and Venturella were born in the years 1984 and 1990, respectively.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian’s Net Worth: How Rich Is Kim Kardashian?

Paris Hilton’s Net Worth: How Did She Get So Rich?

Nipsey Hussle’s Net Worth: How Much Was the Rapper Worth?

Sid Wilson’s Early Life

Sid Wilson was born in Des Moines, Iowa, and spent his boyhood there as well. Both of his parents began their careers in the United Kingdom. DJ Starscream is a stage name inspired by the Transformers character of the same name.

He is also known by his stage name, DJ Starscream, which he derived from the Transformers character. He is a member of the American band Slipknot.

He is such a big admirer of the Transformers movies that he has tattoos of the robots all over his body. Wilson is responsible for the scratching, sound effects, dreadful noises, and background noises and effects heard throughout Slipknot’s music.

Biography

He insisted on becoming number zero when it came time to assign a number to each member of the band since he believed the number indicated dirt and didn’t want to be linked with it. In the early years of Slipknot, when the band was still relatively new, he was notorious for stage diving.

He leaped roughly 10 feet off the stage at a concert in 2008, fracturing both of his heels in the process. Wilson, also known in Japan as DJ Starscream, is regarded as a pioneer in the realm of jungle music and has built a solid reputation. In Japan, he has recently joined the N2O Records artist roster.

The song “HAKAI (Destroy)” was written by him and Hiroshi Kyono of The Mad Capsule Markets. It was released as part of the album “The Songs for Death Note the Movie the Last Name Homage,” which was a tribute to the live-action film featured in the second Death Note film.

Wagdug Futuristic Unity rewrote the song and put it on their Nu Riot mini-album as well as their Hakai album, all of which were released in 2008.

Girlfriend of Sid Wilson

According to the information we have in our files, Sid Wilson has never married and does not appear to be single at this time. Sid Wilson has not been romantically connected with anyone else as of December 2021.

We are unable to give any information regarding previous partnerships in which Sid Wilson has been involved at this time. You are more than welcome to help us piece together Sid Wilson’s romantic relationships chronology!

Sid Wilson’s Net Worth

Sid Wilson is a $10 million DJ and musician from the United States. Sid Wilson was born in January 1977 in Des Moines, Iowa. He’s well known for being the band Slipknot’s DJ. When he’s not on the road with the band, he goes by the moniker DJ Starscream.

Awards

Wilson became a member of Slipknot in 1998, three years after the band’s formation in 1995. Wilson took over as the band’s DJ and keyboardist, and the crowd greeted him onstage with cheers and clapping.

When they joined the band, which included additional musicians such as Corey Taylor, Joey Jordison, and Shawn Crahan, they went on to create many platinum albums and won numerous awards, including Grammys.

The following is a list of the honors and awards that have been bestowed upon them. The band is famous for having him perform while wearing a mask that looks like a gas mask during their shows.

Full Metal Scratch-It was released in 2003, Abunaii Sounds – Tataku On Your Atarna was released in 2003, Sound Assault was released in 2005, Live at Konkrete Jungle New York City was released in 2005, The New Leader was released in 2006, and This Is Full Metal Jungle Vol. 1 was released in 2008.

Wilson released two albums under the name SID in 2011: SID and Repeat (with this none). He’s been playing turntables for the band Slipknot since 1998. He joined Slipknot as a keyboard player in 2008.

Conclusion

Sidney George Wilson III, commonly known as DJ Starscream or #0, is an American DJ, keyboardist, rapper, and pianist most known for serving as the turntablist for Slipknot, a Grammy Award-winning heavy metal band.

He grew up in New York City after being born in Los Angeles, California. For a long period, Wilson was the band’s youngest member, until the entrance of Alessandro Venturella on bass and Jay Weinberg on drums, both of whom were born in 1984 and 1990, respectively.

He is also known as DJ Starscream, a stage name derived from the Transformers character of the same name. He is a member of the American band Slipknot.

He is a huge admirer of the Transformers franchise and has several Transformers tattoos on his body. Wilson delivers scratching, sound effects, terrifying noises, and background noises and effects to Slipknot’s songs.