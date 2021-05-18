SIC swapped 30 million bonds for a new, lower-interest issue – Media

On Tuesday, SIC announced a bond issue exchange offer for 2019, in the amount of 30 million euros, for a new issue of equal value, but at a lower interest rate: 3.95% versus 4.5% of the previous issue. The “extra” is a cash prize for each commitment.

at Release The Empressa Group TV station, sent to CMVM, notes that it is a public offer for the partial and voluntary exchange of one million bonds worth 30 euros.

“The consideration given under the general exchange offer, subject to taxes, commissions and other fees, corresponds to (1) 1 (one) SIC 2021-2025 with a unit face value of 30 euros (thirty euros) and (2) a cash prize of 0.4917 euros (zero comma) Four nine one seven euros) “, referring to the company.

The offer is valid from 8:30 on May 24 until 15:00 on June 7, 2021.

At the same time, SIC launches an Offer public subscription Of the new bond issue, with four-year maturities, consisting of one million bonds of 30 euros each, for a total of 30 million euros.

Requests have a minimum of 50 commitments, which equates to € 1,500.