SIC Notes | Covid-19: Vaccination numbers in Portugal and the world

More conservative models indicate that herd immunity is achieved when 7 in 10 people are vaccinated. The European goal is to reach the end of the summer by immunizing 70% of adults, that is, by taking two doses of the vaccine.

Portugal has already received over 4.7 million doses and 29% of the Portuguese have already been vaccinated – with the full vaccine the value drops to 11%.

More than 87% of the population aged 80 or over already has the full vaccine – with a single dose of the vaccine the proportion rises to 94%. Data from the DGS Weekly Report, released last Tuesday, indicates more than 1.2 million doses have been taken over the age of 80, but it is the age group between 65 and 79 that received the most doses: 1.6 million.

Percent of the population of every age group

Portugal is currently in the middle of the second phase of the vaccination calendar and the overwhelming majority (62%) of the 581,000 doses taken this week were aimed at people between the ages of 65 and 79 – with 83% of this age group currently taking the first dose and 17.1%. They have a complete vaccination. The age group below, aged between 50 and 64, has gone from 34,000 doses in the previous week to 163,000 doses this week (28% of the total taken this week), meaning they received nearly five times the doses per week. The last week.

Distribution of the cumulative number of doses (in thousands) by age group. Since February 15

The north and the Lisbon region and the Tagus Valley add more vaccinated doses but Alentejo is the region of the country that leads the population with full immunization (14.9%), followed by the center (14.4%). Lisbon and the Tagus Valley are currently the region with the lowest percentage of the population vaccinated (only 9.5% received the full vaccine).

On mainland Portugal

Globally, one way to understand the speed at which different countries are being vaccinated is to note how many doses are given per 100 people.

Total vaccinated doses per 100 people. In countries and territories with a population of more than 400,000 people

Israel led the race from an early age. The government, which was seeking re-election in March, reportedly paid nearly twice what the European Union paid for each dose and shared weekly citizen clinical information with the pharmaceutical company Pfizer.

The United Arab Emirates, and in Europe, the United Kingdom, also occupies enviable positions in the world rankings. In the countries of South America, Chile stands out.

Total vaccinated doses per 100 people

In the European Union, vaccines are sent simultaneously to all member states and the dose distribution is proportional to the population of each country. However, member states carry out vaccination at different speeds.

Portugal has always been nearly on par with the average of the 27 member states. Malta and Hungary stand out in the positive Other partners. With the lowest number of doses per capita are Bulgaria, Latvia and Croatia.

Proportion of population residing with full vaccination. In countries and territories with a population of more than 400,000 people

Portugal has received more than 32 million doses of various vaccines against COVID-19. The purchase is part of an agreement between the European Union and six pharmaceutical companies. At the moment, there are four EMA approved vaccines that are offered in Portugal: BioNTech / Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen.

The development of Curevax, Novavax, and Spuntik V vaccines is being monitored by the European Medicines Agency.

Moving average for the previous 7 days

The progress of vaccination plans in each country depends on operational and logistical issues. The second dose of the covid-19 vaccine should take place three weeks after the first dose.

In order to avoid any defects in dose distribution, at the start of the vaccination campaign, in January, Portugal chose to keep the second dose for 21 days to ensure Inventory. This period was reduced at the end of January to one week.

The proportion of the population residing with the first dose of the vaccine and with complete vaccination. In countries and territories with a population of more than 400,000 people