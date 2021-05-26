Shooting in the United States, California Kills Many – World

Police in Santa Clara County, California, USA, respond to a shooting on a railroad track in San Jose, West Younger Avenue this Wednesday.

Local authorities asked people to avoid the area when the shooting was intense.

According to local media, several casualties will occur. Robert Salonga, a journalist from San Jose, was one of those killed in the shooting.

Police in Santa Clara have already confirmed that the shooting has already stopped. San Jose City Mayor Sam Licardo said there were many more injured at the scene.

?? #URGENT: Active sniper report on a business complex in California# San Jose l # Here

San Jose police and EMS personnel are responding to an active shooting incident with several victims on 1100 W Junior Away.

More details coming soon! pic.twitter.com/oGKEQAjCzG – Intel Point ALERTS (intIntelPointAlert) May 26, 2021



