Shooting in the United States, California Kills Many – World

May 26, 2021
Arzu

Police in Santa Clara County, California, USA, respond to a shooting on a railroad track in San Jose, West Younger Avenue this Wednesday.

Local authorities asked people to avoid the area when the shooting was intense.

According to local media, several casualties will occur. Robert Salonga, a journalist from San Jose, was one of those killed in the shooting.

Police in Santa Clara have already confirmed that the shooting has already stopped. San Jose City Mayor Sam Licardo said there were many more injured at the scene.


