Sharp Stick Release Date 2022: Is It Worth Seeing This Movie?

Sharp Stick is an American comedy movie that will come out in 2022. It was written, directed, and made by Lena Dunham. Kristine Froseth, Jon Bernthal, Luka Sabbat, Scott Speedman, Lena Dunham, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Taylour Paige, and Jennifer Jason Leigh are some of the people who play roles in the movie.

The first time people saw the movie was at the Sundance Film Festival on January 22, 2022. On July 29, 2022, Utopia put the movie in theatres in the United States. Critics had different things to say about it. On August 16, 2022, it came out on VOD.

Sharp Stick Premise

Sarah Jo, a babysitter who is now 26 years old and who had a severe hysterectomy when she was 15 years old, loses her virginity to her employer Josh, who is already married.

Cast List of Sharp Stick

Kristine Froseth as Sarah Jo Jon Bernthal as Josh Luka Sabbat as Arvin Scott Speedman as Vance Leroy Lena Dunham as Heather Ebon Moss-Bachrach Taylour Paige as Treina Jennifer Jason Leigh as Marilyn Tommy Dorfman as Tali Janicza Bravo as Mercedes

Sharp Stick Release Date

On January 22, 2022, during the Sundance Film Festival, the film had its world debut virtually. Dunham expressed these thoughts in an interview “There are a lot of things that are worse for me than not being able to watch the premiere of my movie, but I was really pleased for my cast to be able to watch it together. We kept the event on a fairly intimate scale, and all of the participants contributed greatly to its success. It was such a throwback to the manner in which I had begun.

On the other hand, we are going to throw a Zoom party. It seems that people were able to Zoom into my wedding, and I have no doubt that they will Zoom into my premiere.” Utopia was able to obtain the distribution rights for the picture in February of 2022. On July 29, 2022, it was made available in movie theatres to the public.

Sharp Stick: Production

In April 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Lena Dunham moved from London to Silver Lake, Los Angeles. She passed the time by watching movies from the 1970s, like Belle de Jour, A Woman Under the Influence, Remember My Name, and An Unmarried Woman. Dunham was inspired to write, direct, and star in Sharp Stick by the movies she had seen and by how a hysterectomy had changed her.

“It was about me making sense of my life. Then, of course, it’s all about the characters and nothing at all about you.” As soon as Jon Bernthal and Jennifer Jason Leigh read the script, they agreed to be in the movie. Taylour Paige, on the other hand, was at first unsure about joining the cast: “If I’m being honest. I said, “Don’t you think this character was meant to be white?” Dunham got Paige to be in the show by telling her that she wrote the part for her.

Filming took place in secret in Los Angeles’s Atwater Village and Eagle Rock in early 2021. The crew was made up of only women. Kristine Froseth, who plays the lead, says, “There was a good vibe everywhere. We had a wonderful person in charge of intimacy. There were no surprises because everything was planned.” At the 71st Berlin International Film Festival, which took place in March 2021, buyers saw the movie. Tommy Dorfman was set to be a star in August 2021. The music was written by Dunham’s husband, Luis Felber.

Crew Member of Sharp Stick

An introduction to the people working behind the scenes and on the production team for Sharp Stick. Lena Dunham, who is directing this movie, most recently directed the films “Tiny Furniture” and “Dash and Lily’s Book of Dares.” Lena Dunham, who authored the screenplay for this movie, is best known for penning the films Nobody Walks and Tiny Furniture.

Director Lena Dunham Screenwriter Lena Dunham Producers Michael P. Cohen

Lena Dunham

Kevin Turen Companies Utopia Production Company Film Nation

Good Things Goings

Sharp Stick Reviews

On the review aggregate website Rotten Tomatoes, 46% of the 90 reviews are positive, averaging 4.9/10. Sharp Stick is a disappointing setback for writer-director Lena Dunham, according to the website’s consensus, which describes the film as “a collection of promising ideas squandered in sloppy execution.”Using a weighted average, Metacritic assigned the film a score of 53 out of 100 based on the opinions of 28 reviewers, indicating “mixed or average reviews.”

Official Trailer of Sharp Stick

Frequently Asked Questions

