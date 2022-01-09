Shang-chi 2: Release Date Rumors, Cast, and the Latest News | Complete Info

Simu Liu will reprise her role as Xu Shang-Chi in the follow-up to Destin Daniel Cretton’s MCU debut.

Fans of Shang-Chi can rejoice!

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will have a sequel, it was confirmed in December 2021.

The first film was released in theatres in September and was added to Disney Plus UK in November as part of the celebrations for Disney Plus Day.

Destin Daniel Cretton will now write and direct the sequel film, which will reintroduce Simu Liu as the martial arts teacher Shang-Chi.

With the “surprise” ending to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and the ensuing end credits scenes, we have some thoughts for the future of our favourite characters.

Without further ado, here is all we know about the sequel to Shang-Chi.

In the interim, if you’d want to see the Marvel films chronologically, we’ve got you covered.

When Can We Anticipate the Release of Shang-chi 2 in Theatres?

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ sequel was announced in December 2021, with director Destin Daniel Cretton returning to write and direct.

As a result, the film has not yet begun production and will not begin shooting until at least late 2022.

This suggests that we are likely at least a couple of years away from the sequel film, with the earliest possible release date estimated to be 2024.

We will, however, keep you informed as soon as this information becomes available.

Suggestions for a Shang-chi Sequel

Simu Liu will, of course, reprise his role as Xu Shang-Chi as a result of the events of the previous film, which established his heroic status and saw him confront his demons.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com earlier this year about an as-yet-unconfirmed sequel, Liu stated: “Certainly, I hope to return.” Where we leave off in the film makes a strong allusion to that. “Keep your fingers crossed.”

Given that the first film’s end credits scene featured him alongside best friend Katy Chen (Awkwafina), we can probably expect to see her return as well.

Awkwafina previously told RadioTimes.com: “I think it would be interesting to see whether [Katy] develops any interests.” However, I believe that I want to observe how she and Shang’s relationship develops.”

Other possible returnees include Meng’er Zhang, who played Xu Xialing, the new chief of the Ten Rings, alongside Razor Fist (Florian Munteanu) and Jon Jon (Ronny Chieng).

Meanwhile, the first picture introduced us to Shang-maternal Chi’s aunt, Ying Nan, played by Michelle Yeoh, so we may see her return as well.

Other MCU veterans who could return include Benedict Wong as Wong and Sir Ben Kingsley as Trevor Slattery from the first film.

Finally, despite the fact that both characters are now deceased, Tony Leung and Fala Chen may reprise their roles as Wenwu and Ying Li in flashback scenes.

Is a Trailer for Shang-chi 2 Available?

Regrettably, there is no footage of the sequel film yet, as Shang-second Chi’s appearance was only recently confirmed.

However, Disney Plus subscribers can now watch deleted sequences from the first film.

We’ll be sure to put the trailer here as soon as it becomes available, but we’d want to warn you that the wait will be lengthy, as the film has not yet begun production.

Will There Be a Shang-chi-themed Disney Plus Series?

Destin Daniel Cretton will also work on a Marvel Studios series for Disney Plus, it was confirmed in December 2021.

“Destin is an incredible collaborator who contributed a unique perspective and ability to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told Deadline.

“We had a great time working on the film, and he has so many exciting storey ideas for Disney Plus, so we’re pleased to expand our partnership with him and can’t wait to get started.”

With WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and Hawkeye already on the platform and many more on the horizon, it appears as though we could gain additional insight into the world of Shang-Chi should Cretton remain in this sector of the MCU.

Given that the post-credits scene for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hinted at the Ten Rings’ reappearance, could the group be a possibility for a Cretton spin-off series?

We will have to wait and see what the future holds.

