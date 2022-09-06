Shamir Bolivar Death: What Happened to Him?

CEO of Shadow Group Security Shamir Bolivar previously collaborated with well-known figures like YouTuber Jake Paul and rapper 6ix9ine. Jake Paul documented a number of broken hearts on his Instagram story after his passing.

Bolivar’s passing was announced by Maryland-based security firm Alphalion Professional Protection Services L.L.C. They sent a message on their official Facebook page lamenting his passing:

“It is with a heavy heart and deepest condolences that we at AlphaLion must say farewell to A Friend, A Brother, A Mentor, and all around a great human being; Shamir Bolivar @the_shadow_group.

You have been the key of inspiration to so many who strive to become one of the elites amongst the Shadows and keep watch over those under our care. We pray for peace for you, your wife & children, and your family as you transition into your eternal resting place to forever keep watch from the shadows. Your spirit and vision will forever live on in our hearts and actions!!”

Some Information Regarding Shamir Bolivar

Shamir has served as a bodyguard for a number of famous people. Additionally, he has a LinkedIn profile. The famous bodyguard attended Western Connecticut State University, according to Shamir’s LinkedIn profile. He also received a BA in Justice and Law Administration upon graduation.

In addition, he spent nearly 14 years working as a police officer for the West Palm Beach Police Department. In 2007, while still working as a police officer, Boliver founded his company, The Shadow Group. Additionally, he worked for Blackwater USA as an executive protection manager.

Numerous celebrities, including the singer French Montana and the football player Karim Benzema, paid tribute to the deceased former police officer and celebrity bodyguard after his passing.

Shamir Bolivar Career

Shamir Bolivar has served as a bodyguard for a number of famous people, including musician 6ix9ine and YouTuber Jake Paul.

He pursued a BA in Justice and Law Administration at Western Connecticut State University. He obtained an MA in Public Administration from Syracuse University, according to a profile matching his name on LinkedIn.

Shamir spent 14 years working for the West Palm Beach Police Department as a police officer until starting his own business, The Shadow Group, in 2007. He also worked for Blackwater USA as an executive protection manager.

How did Shamir Bolivar Pass Away?

On April 7, 2021, Shamir Bolivar’s passing was regrettably confirmed. By means of Alphalion Professional Protection Services, it was formally declared. Many individuals will feel a significant loss due to his tragic death.

Along with his wife and kids, he also leaves behind a sizable number of devoted family members and friends. He influenced many people in his life. In particular, his security business has been operational for 14 years.

You won’t discover the answer online if you’re trying to find out how Shamir Bolivar died. Shamir Bolivar’s cause of death is not known to the general public. This indicates that the information from the obituary is private and not available in the public record. When he passed away, he was only 46 years old.

Jake Paul Remembers and Honors His Late Bodyguard Shamir Bolivar

Shamir Bolivar, who served as ‘The Shadow’ and Jake Paul’s personal security partner, recently passed away at the age of 46. The entire security industry is lamenting the loss of his loved ones.

Jake Paul, one of the few individuals close to Shamir, posted a photo of himself paying his respects at Shamir Bolivar’s funeral. Along with it, he also sent a sentimental message, remembering all Shamir had done for him and the people around him.

“Shamir, everyone who had the good fortune to know you will miss you terribly. I am confident that you will always be with us, in our Shadow, keeping an eye out for us and keeping us safe. Although it hasn’t always been simple, you always taught us to be strong and to never display weakness, just like a real soldier.

You always had a smile on your face, and I know you were beaming down from above when We eliminated that mf in the first round, just as you had predicted. I love you, bro. Forever. The Shadow Group, may you rest in peace.

I won’t fear evil even if I have to walk through the deepest valley because you are with me; your rod and staff are there to comfort me.

Paul claimed that after the fight, he became emotional because of all that he had been through recently. “I’ve had to keep going despite a lot of difficult stuff. Allegations. Death. The list is endless,” Paul continued. Justine Paradise, a fellow social media star, accused Jake of s*xual assault earlier this month, alleging that the influencer forced her to have oral s*x with him in 2019. But as Paul was coping with the accusations, he received more depressing news, which “broke” his heart.

