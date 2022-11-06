Shadow and Bone Season 2 Release Date: Everything You Want to Know!

Shadow and Bone, which is based on the popular Grishaverse trilogy by Leigh Bardugo, came out in April 2021 and was a big hit with fantasy series fans. Soon after the first season came out, it was announced that there would be a second season. But if you were hoping for a release this month, you’ll be disappointed to hear that Shadow and Bone season 2 won’t be on Netflix until October 2022.

In fact, after Netflix’s Tudum event on September 24, it looks like the show won’t be coming back at all in 2022.

Here’s the latest news about when season 2 of Shadow and Bone will be out.

Season 2 of Shadow and Bone Will Air in 2023

Since we knew that Shadow and Bone would finish filming the new episodes in June 2022, we’ve been on the edge of our seats waiting for news about when season 2 will come out.

Many people, including us, hoped that the show would come back by the end of 2022. However, after the streamer’s event, where you can see an exciting sneak peek at the second episode (see below), it was announced that Shadow and Bone season 2 will come out in 2023.

When Could Shadow and Bone Season 2 Be on Netflix?

Normal post-production time for Netflix originals is between six and eight months, but in special cases like this, it can take much longer. Since the last episode of the show was filmed in June 2022, we think that Shadow and Bone season 2 won’t come back until at least February 2023.

Still, the number of special effects needed to bring the Grishaverse to life could make post-production take longer, so take our prediction with a grain of salt. Over the next few months, we’re sure that more information will come out, and we’ll be able to give you a more accurate release date. Stay tuned for more updates and news about Netflix Life until then.

How Many Seasons Are There of Shadow and Bone?

So far, Netflix only has the first season of the show. There is a lot of room for more seasons of Shadow and Bone on Netflix, so stay tuned for more news about new seasons.

Season 2 Cast of Shadow and Bone

We should expect that almost all of the Shadow and Bone characters will be back for season 2, so the whole cast should be back.

We told you who you can expect to be in Shadow and Bone season 2 below.

Jessie Mei Li

Archie Renaux

Freddy Carter

Amita Suman

Kit Young

Ben Barnes

Zoë Wanamaker

Sujaya Dasgupta

Danielle Galligan

Calahan Skogman

Daisy Head

Kevin Eldon

Gabrielle Brooks

Luke Pasqualino

Lewis Tan

Anna Leong Brophy

Patrick Gibson

Netflix also said that Anna Leong Brophy will play Tamar Kir-Bataar in season 2, and Lewis Tan will play Tolya Yul-Bataar. Nicholas Lantsov will be played by Patrick Gibson, and Wylan Hendriks will be played by Jack Wolfe. The new cast video also showed some of the new characters.

How did Shadow and Bone season 1 End?

At the end of Shadow and Bone’s first season, Alina and Mal stopped the Darkling with the help of Zoya and the Crows. Except for Zoya, they all got on a ship that was leaving Ravka for other parts of the world, where they would stay out of sight for as long as possible. She goes her own way.

We can also see that the Darkling did not die in the Shadow Fold. Instead, he comes out of the Fold with warriors of the Shadow following him. YIKES!

Final Words

