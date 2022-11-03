Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2 Release Date: Where Can We Stream the New Season?

Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble’s The Sex Lives of College Girls came out in November 2021. It was about four college roommates, Kimberly, Bela, Leighton, and Whitney, who was trying to make it through their first year at the prestigious and academically challenging Essex College of Vermont.

The dorm’s resident advisor put the four young women together at random, and they couldn’t be more different. But as the women deal with their own problems, they learn to trust and rely on each other, whether it’s by telling each other their most personal secrets, going to awesome themed frat parties, or eating whole cheesecakes while making fun of meathead boys and their stupid, stupid six-pack abs.

Fans of the hilarious series know that it’s not just another chick flick, though. This groundbreaking comedy was written and created by one of the brilliant minds behind The Office. It looks at sex, love, and relationships in a way that shakes up reality, with characters and situations that feel real and hilarious college hijinks that will make you miss school.

We never thought anything could make us miss the world of exams, smelly mini-fridges, and tuition payments, but now that Season 1 is over, we miss those dorm days even more and can’t wait to see what the women of suite 104 are up to. People want to see more sexy scandals, heart-to-hearts, steamy tutoring sessions, and strong women helping each other out, holding people accountable, blazing their own paths, and learning what it’s like to have freedom all of a sudden.

In December 2021, just one month after the first episode of The Sex Lives of College Girls aired, HBO Max said that the show would be back for a second season. People are hoping that this will be the start of a long-running series, even though the women are only in their first year of college.

When Will the Second Season Come Out?

Fans of the show have been waiting for news about the second season since the renewal was announced so soon after the first season. We’re lucky that Mindy Kaling’s Twitter account has been full of news about the second season. Mindy Kaling has posted about meeting up with her on-screen boyfriend from The Office, her thoughts on the descriptions of the Atlanta episodes, and her important work with charities like PurpleStride.

She has also done a table read, which gave fans a sneak peek at some returning cast members. After filming was done for good in August, HBO Max told people that the second trimester of the ladies will start streaming on November 17, 2022.

Trailer for Season 2 of The Sex Lives of College Girls?

The trailer for The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2 came out on October 19 on the official HBO Max YouTube page. It shows some of the wild, sexy, stressful, and sometimes questionable chaos that is to come.

Will the Cast of The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2 Change at All?

Because so much has changed on the Essex campus in such a short amount of time, the show’s cast will also change. Kaling’s picture of the people at Season 2’s table reading shows that many of our favorite students will be back, but a few didn’t make the cut.

Reneé Rapp will be back as Leighton, who is cool, untouchable, and emotionally closed off. Rapp is an actress and a musician. Her first original song, Tattoos, came out recently. The song and its sad music video are talked about a lot on the star’s Twitter feed.

Rapp’s hilarious TikTok is full of backstage antics with her co-stars, who can be seen dancing and singing along to her hit song. Before she was in The Sex Lives of College Girls, Rapp was known as a stage actress. She played Regina George in Mean Girls on Broadway, which was one of her most famous roles.

Amrit Kaur will play Bela again. She is charismatic, sure of herself, and interested in sexual things. Kaur started out by playing small parts in different TV shows when she was 23. She worked her way up to the lead role in The Sex Lives of College Girls. The actress, who was born in Canada, just got a part in the upcoming crime movie Stealing Vows, which is now in post-production.

Pauline Chalamet will come back to play Kimberly, the sweetheart of a small town. Pauline, whose character has trouble in French class, is fluent in the language and has acted in roles where she spoke French. She was most recently in the French series Woke: XAOC, where she played a character named Sveta.

Chalamet has worked both in front of and behind the camera, so he knows how to do both. Chalamet is both an actress and a producer in the movie What Doesn’t Float, which is coming out soon. Chalamet has written for and directed a number of short films.

Alyah Chanelle Scott, who plays Whitney, is back to play the star soccer player who is having an affair with her coach. Scott’s first acting credit was in the 2019 short film Walk Off. The Sex Lives of College Girls was his second acting credit.

Gavin Leatherwood, who played Nico, Leighton’s older brother, and Kimberly’s secret lover, in the first season of The Sex Lives of College Girls, is leaving the show before the second season starts.

Leatherwood has said that he liked working on the show, but he has decided to go in a different direction and look for other opportunities. This leaves a spot on the cast open for a strong, handsome guy to win Kimberly’s heart and make Bela boy crazy.

What Will Season Two of The Sex Lives of College Girls Be About?

In Season 2, when the girls come back from Thanksgiving break to Suite 104, they will find an attractive new neighbor living next door. Winter term has started, which means there will be more themed parties like the Winter Underland party and a fundraiser for the environment where the students put on their own female-powered strip show to raise money to stop climate change. Along with these fun new extras, the show still needs to tie up some loose ends.

At the end of Season 1, Kimberly had to deal with the fallout from cheating on her Econ midterm. After she turned over the Theta Del trove of exam answers and admitted to what she had done wrong, the honor board decided that she had broken the very strict Essex honor code.

Kimberly loves school, but she is having trouble in school for the first time in her life. Kimberly has to work five days a week to pay for her college tuition. Because of this, she doesn’t have much time to study, and in her first year of independence, she doesn’t always spend her free time in the library.

Her family gave up a lot so she could go to the prestigious school, and she feels a lot of pressure to do well, no matter what. Unfortunately, that cost goes up a lot when the honor board says she won’t be kicked out of school, but her scholarship will be taken away.

In Season 2, Kimberly tries to figure out how to get the $42,000 a year she needs to keep going to school. Her friends help her come up with great ways to make money, like taking pictures of her feet or purposely getting hit by a bus.

As soon as Bela, Evangeline, and Jo found out the truth about the sexual assaults happening at the Catalan, they quit the comedy paper for good. Later that night, Bela agrees to work with her female writers on a new comedy project at school that will only include women.

The show did a great job of dealing with the all-too-real issue of sexual assault, showing how it is often mishandled and teaching viewers how to act in these situations. Eric, one of the Catalan editors, tells Bela that he doesn’t know what the future holds for him. Because of this, he had to break up with his best friend and move out of the apartment they shared.

It looks like this is the end of the Catalan and the start of Bela’s reign as the campus’s comedy queen. Now, all she has to do is show her parents that she can make a living as a comedian.

Where Can You Watch Season 2 of “The Sex Lives of College Girls”?

The second season of The Sex Lives of College Girls can be streamed on HBO Max. The ten episodes of the first season came out once a week over the course of three weeks. We don’t know yet if the second season will be released the same way, but last year did keep people on the edge of their seats, wondering what crazy things would happen next on the wild college campus.

