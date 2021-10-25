Netflix has already streamed The Seven Deadly Sins. Continue reading to find out what happened at the end of Season 5! Throughout its existence, the series has taken many twists and turns, but it has now come to a conclusion. The show’s last season was released to the public 23rd June,2021 on Netflix, and die-hard fans have already binge-watched everything. Read this to find out if a sixth season will be produced.

The fifth season of Netflix’s Seven Deadly Sins is suitably titled “Dragon’s Judgement.” After concluding in late June 2021, all 24 episodes of the final season were published in Japan. Season 5 ends the source material from the Seven Deadly Sins manga with the 24 episodes that make up the season. This suggests that a sixth season is improbable unless the show continues to tell unique storylines.

How Season 5 of Seven Deadly Sins Ended?

After an epic battle between Arthur Pendragon and Merlin on one side and Cath on the other, The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement comes to a peaceful conclusion. The Seven Deadly Sins is based on Nakaba Suzuki’s manga series of the same name. It follows the titular gang of knights in the continent of Britannia, who are accused of preparing a revolution against the Liones Kingdom. Meliodas’ destiny is shown to be mysteriously linked to Princess Elizabeth Liones’ during the course of the anime, as the Sins fight the Ten Commandments in several battles.

Meliodas, the Dragon’s Sin of Wrath, is the eldest son of the Demon King and has a 3,000-year history with Elizabeth, since the two have been doomed to live apart for eternity through countless incarnations throughout time. This news is especially painful because Elizabeth has been reborn 107 times, with Meliodas constantly being the one who has to watch her die for ages. While the fourth season of The Seven Deadly Sins finished with Meliodas enjoying the process of transforming into the Demon King in the depths of Purgatory, the fifth season of Dragon’s Judgement begins with Ban searching for Meliodas while resisting his own monster nature.

Elsewhere, Elizabeth is held hostage by Estarossa, a member of the Ten Commandments and the Demon King’s second son, until she is rescued by King and the others. The story accelerates towards the inevitable end of an era as these events occur concurrently and at breakneck speed.

Meliodas and Elizabeth will ultimately be able to enjoy a lifelong relationship together after centuries of anguish and separation, while the Sins will be free to go their separate ways and thrive as they see fit. In terms of plot, this lays the framework for hypothetical missions in which the Sins are compelled to work together to battle a greater evil and protect Britannia’s heritage.

Here’s what The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement’s finale comprises, as well as how it neatly wraps up the many character arcs in this high fantasy anime.

Read More: Ray Donovan Season 8 Release Date: Cancelled or Renewed?

What Happened to Meliodas?

Ban and Meliodas, along with Hawk’s older brother Wild, travel to the Demon King’s palace in episode 3 of The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement. Meliodas exposes the nature of his connection with Zeldris, who formerly looked up to his brother when the latter was the commander of the Ten Commandments, as they are on their journey. The vampire insurrection was destroyed by the Demon King himself after Meliodas’ rebellion, and all imprisoned vampires, including Zeldris’ beloved Gelda, are thought to have been slaughtered by the Sins.

This exacerbates their long-standing rivalry, with the two battling angrily at Camelot much later in the series. Meanwhile, the truth about Estarossa is revealed when he meets the Demon King in Purgatory, casting a sinister shadow over those who are tied to him in some way.

Later, in episode 10, the Commandments penetrate Meliodas’ earthly body’s cocoon, creating an almost impenetrable sphere of darkness that can only be destroyed by the Original Demon. Merlin casts the banned Chrono Coffin while enlisting the help of King and Escanor to protect her, resulting in a fight to prevent Meliodas from becoming the Demon King.

While the Sins battle fiercely and the heroes feel they have saved Meliodas in time, the latter emerges as the new Demon King, with incredible talents that even his father did not possess. Meliodas’ body, however, is eventually discovered to be just possessed by the Demon King, while the actual Meliodas struggles with his father’s stronghold.

This sets up a classic brawl between the two, underlining the series’ common patterns of control and shifting power balances. The Demon King is beaten and exorcised from Meliodas’ body thanks to the involvement of Ludociel, Ban, and Zeldris, freeing him from his father’s grip. Meliodas completes his hero’s arc by relinquishing his heavenly abilities as Demon King, thereby stopping his father from returning and inflicting devastation on his loved ones’ life.

Although die-hard fans of the series may find Meliodas’ journey into the Demon King to be fascinating, this change is not without sorrow, struggle, and reincarnation.

Will There Be a Sixth Season of Seven Deadly Sins?

Unfortunately, Season 5 of The Seven Deadly Sins is the final season, and a Season 6 is quite doubtful. “Heirs” is not only Season 5’s last episode, but it also adapts the manga’s 346 volume and the conclusion of the comic book on which the anime is based. So, there’s nothing else for Season 6 to discover. Fans, on the other hand, are clamoring for more.

Although there is no official word about Season 6 of The Seven Deadly Sins, some fans remain hopeful. In their defense, the industry has made it a de facto standard to renew successful titles. Many popular shows have recently been resurrected due to popular demand.

Read More: Men in Black 5 Release Date: Is Will Smith Coming in Fifth Part?

Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light

Meanwhile, on July 2, 2021, a film based on the manga series The Seven Deadly Sins, named “The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light,” was released in Japan. On October 1, 2021, it was released on Netflix. As a result, we won’t be saying goodbye to Ban and Meliodas anytime soon. The film is set between episodes 23 and 24 of the fourth season and follows the manga’s last chapter.

‘Four Knights of the Apocalypse,’ a sequel to the original Seven Deadly Sins narrative, is also available. The story follows Percival, a young boy who finds that he is destined to be one of four knights who are predicted to destroy the world. In January 2021, the program premiered.

Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgment Release Date

EP1- From Purgatory – 13th Jan, 2021

EP2- A Meeting with the Unknown – 20th Jan, 2021

EP3- A Single Minded Love – 27th Jan, 2021

EP4- The Victims of the Holy War – 3rd Feb, 2021

EP5- The Tragic Strike – 10th Feb, 2021

EP6- Confront Despair!! – 17th Feb, 2021

EP7- Hope, Conflict and Despair – 24th Feb, 2021

EP8- The Doorway to Hope – 3rd March, 2021

EP9- That Which Gathers – 10th March, 2021

EP10- The Salvation of The Sun – 17th March, 2021

EP11- The One Who Stands Against a God – 24th March, 2021

EP12- We’ll Be Your Strength – 31st March, 2021

EP13- The End of a Long Journey – 7th April, 2021

EP14- Farewell, Seven Deadly Sins – 14th April, 2021

EP15- Fated Brothers – 21st April, 2021

EP16- The Final Battle – 28th April, 2021

EP17- The Voice Calling Your Name – 5th May, 2021

EP18- The Kings Sings Alone – 12th May, 2021

EP19- The Struggle – 19th May, 2021

EP20- Mortal Enemies – 26th May, 2021

EP21- What the Witch Has Always Wanted – 2nd June, 2021

EP22- A Taste of Chaos – 9th June, 2021

EP23- An Everlasting Kingdom – 16th June, 2021

EP24- Heirs – 23rd June, 2021

Subscribe to newmagazinresearch for daily updates.