Seven Celebrity Couples Who Have Been Together For Over Ten Years

Hollywood marriages are known to be inconsistent. Celebrities can get married today and get divorced tomorrow. Few celebrities have gotten it right and stuck together for over ten years. These celebrity couples keep waxing stronger and blooming in love. They even take part in the NCAAF schedule occasionally.

Couples like Kelly Ripa and Mark, Beyonce and Jay Z, Sam Elliot and Katherine Ross attest that misunderstandings are unavoidable in marriages, but that should only make the union more robust and united in love.

Whatever these lovebirds are doing right to keep being married to their lover is worthy of emulation, and we hope they keep basking in love and happiness.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

The couple fell in love on the set of All My Children, an ABC daytime TV show, and since then, they’ve been having the time of their lives in acting and at the home front.

When asked what the secret of her marriage is, she has this to say “This is what I’ve found works for me in my marriage with Mark: You’re going to fight. You’re going to have each other. We’re going to annoy each other and do stuff that irritates each other because we’re human beings.”

Kelly and Mark know why they are in the marriage and have chosen to love and appreciate each other every day and make their marriage work against all odds. They have three children; Michael, Lola, and Joaquin Consuelos.

Beyonce Knowles and Jay Z

Beyoncé has verified that she started dating Jay Z at 19. The couple married in 2008 in an exclusive event that sent the media on a wild goose chase. And they have some well to keep their marital life private. Although they’ve had their fair share of scandals, they’ve been able to nip it in the bud and settle their differences in private, away from the paparazzi.

The one fight about the couple that shook the internet in 2014 was when Solange physically attacked Jay in an elevator after the Met gala awards. It was reported that Queen B’s sister was angry at Jay for cheating on Beyonce. Trust the Queen to make a “Lemonade” out of lemons with this scandal.

The duo currently have three kids–Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir Carter. We might see more little carters in the future.

Sam Elliot and Katherine Ross

Sam and Katharine have been together since 1984. The couple met on the film set of The Legacy, and the duo has been together since then. They are the real Hollywood love story.

For Katharine Ross, this was her fifth marriage, while Sam Elliot’s first.

This is to show you can meet multiple people before meeting your soulmate. Sam charmed the lady with his baritone voice and signature mustache. The couple has been married for over 30 years with a daughter.

David and Victoria Beckham

David and Victoria Beckham met in the Manchester United players’ lounge in 1997 and, as confirmed by the charming Victoria, they had great chemistry, which led to marriage in 1999. The beautiful couple has four kids together and is waxing more robust with a joint net worth of over $600 million.

Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance

These award-winning actors met in 1980 at the Yale School of Drama. The couple was friends for over ten years before they became lovers. They got married in October 1997 and are parents to lovely twins born in January 2006 via surrogate after suffering from infertility for some years.

When asked about the secret of their union, they both attested that their faith in God had kept them together for so long. And their love for God is why they keep loving each other every day and never giving up on each other.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

Hanks and Rita met on the set of Bosom Buddies, the famous sitcom that launched Hank’s acting career, and they have been together since 1988. The couple is blessed with two kids– Chet and Truman Hanks. They both undoubtedly understand that to be a happy couple, they must prioritize each other’s happiness. This has helped them to build a solid and healthy relationship over the years.

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder

Julia Roberts met her heartthrob on the set of her movie, The Mexican, in 2000. He was the Cameraman for the movie, and at this time, she was still dating the married actor, Benjamin Bratt. Moder was also married to Vera Steimberg. But like they say, love will always win.

Julia and Danny got married a few months after he divorced Vera Steimberg. They both have three kids– a twin–a boy and a girl born in November 2004 and another boy born in June 2007.