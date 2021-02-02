Seth Meyers accuses Biden of falling for GOP’s corona virus ‘fraud’

Seth Myers actually went really hard on Monday night after President Joe Biden — but not for reasons Fox News Would have liked.

On the contrary, the Afternoon The host criticized Biden’s view of “ineffective and bad training” by “involving” Republican “bipartisan” demands. COVID relief. “You deserve that he’s willing to sit down and listen to you,” Meyers told GOP senators who want to cut the aid package directly.

Comparing Bidney to a neighbor who throws back Frisbee, who lands in his yard after the kids have smeared dog poop, he asks, “Seriously Joe, why are you taking anything Susan Collins says seriously? Send checks to people. No one cares if she is moderately disappointed in the process. ”

He later pointed to Republicans using the same budget reconciliation process as tax cuts for companies, saying, “They said nothing about compromise and bipartisanship. They have been dragging the same scam for years. ”

“Do you know how I know?” Myers asked. “Because Democrats have fallen into this trap many times before, including a particular vice president in 2012.” Along with that, he read Biden’s clip predicting that the Republican “fever” would break after President Obama was re-elected. “Not only did the fever not break, it got worse,” he said. “Thanks to that secret Jewish space laser who invented the Govt and hacked the election along with Bill Gates and Hugo Chavez!”

“Republicans are not going to suddenly become fair,” he continued, urging Biden to take a note from his former Democrat Bernie Sanders, dismissing Republicans’ “bad faith in both sides.” “

