Selma Blair Net Worth: How Much Money Does She Have?

Selma Blair is a well-known name in the American entertainment industry, having worked as an actor, producer, voice-over artist, and theatrical performer. Her net worth is now estimated to be $6 million. The roles that the actress has played in a variety of well-known films and television shows, including “In Their Skin,” “The Fog,” “Mothers and Daughters,” and “Feast of Love,” are mostly responsible for her widespread fame.

Her roles in critically acclaimed films like as “Cruel Intentions” (1999), “Legally Blonde” (2001), and “The Sweetest Thing” (2002) are largely responsible for bringing Blair to the attention of the general public for the first time.

Selma began her career as an actress in the middle of the 1990s, and ever since then, she has starred in a number of critically acclaimed television episodes and films, which have contributed to her ascent to the position of one of the most prominent actresses in the entertainment industry. After starring as Liz Sherman in the hit supernatural superhero movie series Hellboy, which was released in 2004, Selma Blair gained widespread recognition for her performance.

She gained notoriety all around the world as a result of her role in this expensive film, but instead, Blair began receiving offers for significant roles in high-profile television shows such as Kath & Kim (2008–2009) and Anger Management (2012–2013), amongst others.

Selma Blair Early Life

Selma Blair Beitner was born in Southfield, Michigan, on the 23rd of June in the year 1972. Her older sisters’ names were Elizabeth, Marie, and Katherine; their father, Elliot, was a lawyer, and their mother, Molly, was a judge. Their grandfather was also a lawyer. Elliot passed away in the year 2012, having reached the age of 82.

At the age of 23, following the divorce of Selma’s parents, she made the decision to legally change her surname to Blair. Prior to beginning her studies in photography at Kalamazoo College, she received her elementary and secondary education at Cranbrook Kingswood and Hillel Day School.



When Selma went to New York City at the age of 20, she enrolled in acting workshops at the Stonestreet Screen Acting Workshop, the Stella Adler Conservatory, and the Column Theatre. At the same time, she attended classes at New York University (NYU) and resided at The Salvation Army.

Selma participated in the play “The Little Theater of the Green Goose” while she was a student at Kalamazoo College. Later on, she transferred from New York University to the University of Michigan, from where she graduated with a magna cum laude in the year 1994. Blair not only earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology and a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Photography, but she also earned a Double Major in English and a Double Major in the Visual Arts. After receiving her diploma, she moved back to New York City.

Selma Blair Career

Selma earned a television spot for a Virginia theatre after attending 75 auditions and being discovered by her first agent in a New York City acting class. After that, she became a member of the Screen Actors Guild and went on to participate in more than 100 more auditions. Blair made her debut on television in an episode of “The Adventures of Pete & Pete” that aired on Nickelodeon in the year 1995.

The year 1996 marked the release of her debut film, which was titled “The Broccoli Theory.” In the same year, she also appeared on “The Dana Carvey Show” and in the film “Brain Candy” starring Kids in the Hall, both without receiving any credit for her work. Selma played the lead role in “Strong Island Boys,” and she was overheard on the phone with Sarah Michelle Gellar’s character Cici in the popular horror film “Scream 2” in 1997. Selma co-starred in “In & Out” opposite Kevin Kline, and she also appeared in the film alongside Kevin Kline.

Blair was nominated for an MTV Movie Award in 1999 for her performance in the film “Cruel Intentions,” in which she co-starred alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar, Reese Witherspoon, and Ryan Phillippe. 1999 was also the year that she began her role as Zoe Bean on the WB television show “Zoe, Duncan, Jack, and Jane.”

In the year 2000, Selma debuted in the comedy “Down to You,” and the following year, in 2001, she worked with Witherspoon once more on the production of “Legally Blonde,” which earned a worldwide total of $141.8 million. She had roles alongside Christina Applegate and Cameron Diaz in the film “The Sweetest Thing,” which was released in 2002. She also had a cameo on the television show “Friends” and was featured on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine.

In the film “Hellboy,” which was released in 2004, Blair portrayed the superhero Liz Sherman. She reprised her role as Liz Sherman in the 2008 sequel “Hellboy II: The Golden Army,” as well as in the animated films “Hellboy: Sword of Storms” and “Hellboy: Blood and Iron,” both of which were released directly to DVD (2007).

She made her acting debut in 2008 on the NBC drama “Kath & Kim,” where she played the role of Kim for the show’s lone season. Following that, she appeared as a guest star on the shows “Web Therapy” (2010) and “Portlandia” (2011) before landing the role of Dr. Kate Wales on the FX show “Anger Management” in 2011.

In the 2016 films “Ordinary World” and “Mothers and Daughters,” as well as in Ryan Murphy’s critically acclaimed “The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story,” Selma portrayed Kris Jenner, the ex-wife of O.J. Simpson’s lawyer Robert Kardashian.

After that, she was seen in the films “Mom and Dad” (2017), “After” (2019), and “After We Collided” (2020). She also appeared as a guest star in three episodes of the Netflix remake of “Lost in Space” (2018-2019) and in four episodes of “Heathers,” which was based on the Winona Ryder and Christian Slater film from 1988. She next appeared in the films “Mom and Dad” (2017), “After” In the science fiction drama series “Another Life,” which airs on Netflix, Blair began his role as Harper Glass in 2019.

Selma Blair’s Net Worth

The estimated net worth of Selma Blair in 2022 is around $6 million. She is one of the highest-paid elderly television actresses and has accumulated enormous money due to her successful acting career. Her profession, which includes television programs, films, and popular series, is the primary source of her income. She made her acting debut in the middle of the 1990s in a cereal commercial.

After portraying Liz Sherman in the supernatural superhero film series Hellboy, Blair garnered notoriety. Additionally, she receives funds from a number of organizations and brand endorsements. Selma Blair earns approximately $500,000 every year, and as a result, her fortune continues to grow.

Selma Blair’s Personal Life

In 2002, Selma Blair and writer/music producer Ahmet Zappa began dating, and by October 2003, they were engaged. On January 24, 2004, the ceremony took place at Carrie Fisher’s home in Beverly Hills.

After less than two years of marriage, their love could not endure, and they divorced in December 2006. The Kath & Kim co-stars Selma Blair and Mikey Day began dating in December 2008, but they broke up in late 2009.

Reportedly, Blair and fashion designer Jason Bleick had a romantic relationship around 2010. They first met while collaborating on the EVER clothing line. The couple gave birth to a son called Arthur Saint Bleick on July 25, 2011. Blair and Bleick ended their relationship in September 2012.

